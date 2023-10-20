SportzWiki Logo
ICC World Cup
Completed

Match 1

 

List A

,  

India

Bangladesh
(42)
264/3
Sri Lanka
(49.1)
263/10

Bangladesh won by 7 wickets

Abandoned

Match 2

 

List A

,  

India

South Africa
(-)
-
Afghanistan
(-)
-

Match Abandoned

Completed

Match 3

 

List A

,  

India

New Zealand
(43.4)
346/5
Pakistan
(50)
345/5

New Zealand won by 5 wickets

Abandoned

Match 4

 

List A

,  

India

India
(-)
-
England
(-)
-

Match abandoned without a ball bowled (w

Abandoned

Match 5

 

List A

,  

India

Australia
(23)
166/7
Netherlands
(14.2)
84/6

Match Abandoned Due To Rain

Completed

Match 7

 

List A

,  

India

New Zealand
(50)
321/6
South Africa
(37)
211/4

New Zealand won by 7 runs (DLS method)

Completed

Match 6

 

List A

,  

India

England
(24.1)
197/6
Bangladesh
(37)
188/9

England won by 4 wickets (D/L Method)

Abandoned

Match 9

 

List A

,  

India

India
(-)
-
Netherlands
(-)
-

Match abandoned

Completed

Match 8

 

List A

,  

India

Afghanistan
(38.1)
261/4
Sri Lanka
(46.2)
294/10

Afghanistan won by 6 wickets (DLS method

Completed

Match 10

 

List A

,  

India

Pakistan
(47.4)
337/10
Australia
(50)
351/7

Australia won by 14 runs.

WWE

AEW Star Tay Conti Embracing Beauty Of Motherhood In New Photos

Arindam Pal
Oct 20, 2023 at 1:34 PM

AEW Star Tay Conti Embracing Beauty Of Motherhood In New Photos

Sammy Guevara and Tay Conti have been considered one of the power couples in the professional wrestling industry. While enjoying their time on the AEW roster, they made their relationship public in early 2022, just after Guevara was over from his engagement to his previous fiancée, Pam Nizio. The new pair then got married in the summer of that year and now they’re eagerly waiting to welcome their baby.

Back in May at AEW Double or Nothing pay-per-view, Tay Melo and Sammy Guevara publicly announced that they were having a child together. It was later revealed to be a baby girl named Luna Melo Guevara upon birth. As the new addition to the Guevera family is set to bring joy to the parents, the mother continues to be dazzling amid her pregnancy glow.

WWE Star Alexa Bliss Showcases New Look And Pregnancy Body Via New Posts

Tay Conti shares photos from her pregnancy shoot

Much like to most of her wrestling colleagues waiting to become mothers, Tay Conti has also recently been featured in a pregnancy photo shoot. Taking to her X and Instagram accounts, the AEW star has shared a number of glimpses from that shoot with golden lace covering her body. The caption of the photos essentially suggested that she’s embracing motherhood.

While her husband, Sammy Guevara has become involved in a family headed up by Don Callis on AEW programming as of late, Tay Conti has not been appearing on AEW TV during her pregnancy hiatus. While gearing up to become a mother, she’s also sharing glimpses of her past performances in the ring thereby suggesting that she misses wrestling on a regular basis.

Tay Conti plans on making a return after becoming a mother

Recently, Tay Conti and Guevara celebrated their one-year wedding anniversary in August and now they have a new special date to look forward to welcoming their baby. While the couple has yet to provide a due date for their daughter’s expected arrival, we can assume that December should be the month when the former WWE Superstar will become a mother.

Following her WWE release, Tay Conti found her way to AEW as quickly as possible and since getting here, she has been able to taste success in her career. With her husband by her side, the Brazilian wrestling talent has also won her only title in her career, the AAA Mixed Tag Team Championship.

