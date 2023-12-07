Wrestlemania 40: Main Events Planned For Night One And Two Of WWE PLE

No official announcements have been made regarding the stars who will be present on the Wrestlemania 40 card. Even a single match from the show is yet to be revealed on WWE’s part. But if previous reports are to be believed then at least four of the top matches from the PLE have been planned for the show. Now it seems that WWE also has two top matches listed for the main event slots for both the nights of the show.

According to the latest reports from the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, here’s the working plan for the current main events of WrestleMania 40,

Night One – Seth Rollins (c) vs. CM Punk for the World Heavyweight Championship

Night Two – Roman Reigns (c) vs. Cody Rhodes for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship

Roman Reigns (c) vs. Cody Rhodes has long been in the pipeline

There’s no surprise in the second match as it’s reportedly been penciled in to happen since last year where The Bloodline helped Reigns to win and retain his title in the first place. The fallout was always there to set up an automatic rematch but to push it back until next year’s Wrestlemania 40, Reigns and Rhodes were separated under two different brands. The two recently faced off on the Smackdown season premiere to tease that the match is indeed in the making.

Wrestlemania 40: CM Punk vs. Seth Rollins feud to be stretched?

As for Rollins vs. Punk, this match was reported to go down at Royal Rumble 2024 but WWE must be having a plan to carry forward this feud through the Wrestlemania 40 season. Rollins is furious over the fact that Punk has come back to his home after staying away for a decade and that’s automatically set up a massive feud.

Wrestlemania 40 will be the biggest WWE premium live event under the newly created TKO banner. This will be the first instance that the biggest wrestling spectacle will no longer be hosted by the McMahons but rather by the newly merged WWE-UFC group. The foundation does want the event to be as big as possible to be remembered, forever.

Wrestlemania 40 emanates from the Lincoln Financial Field on Saturday, April 6th, and Sunday, April 7th, 2024 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. The PLE will bring a week-long extravaganza alongside it to entertain the worldwide fans that will gather in Philly.