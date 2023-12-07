Wrestlemania 40: Main Events Planned For Night One And Two Of WWE PLE

sportzwiki logo
home_ic

Home

football_ic

Football

wwe_ic

WWE

e_sports_ic

Esports

home_ic
hamburger_ic
ICC World Cup
Completed

1st Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(50)
282/9
New Zealand
(36.2)
283/1

New Zealand won by 9 wickets

Completed

2nd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(49)
286/10
Netherlands
(41)
205/10

Pakistan won by 81 runs.

Completed

3rd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Bangladesh
(34.4)
158/4
Afghanistan
(37.2)
156/10

Bangladesh won by 6 wickets

Completed

4th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(50)
428/5
Sri Lanka
(44.5)
326/10

South Africa won by 102 runs.

Completed

5th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(41.2)
201/4
Australia
(49.3)
199/10

India won by 6 wickets

Completed

6th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(50)
322/7
Netherlands
(46.3)
223/10

New Zealand won by 99 runs.

Completed

7th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(50)
364/9
Bangladesh
(48.2)
227/10

England won by 137 runs.

Completed

8th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(48.2)
345/4
Sri Lanka
(50)
344/9

Pakistan won by 6 wickets

Completed

9th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(35)
273/2
Afghanistan
(50)
272/8

India won by 8 wickets

Completed

10th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(40.5)
177/10
South Africa
(50)
311/7

South Africa won by 134 runs.

Completed

11th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(42.5)
248/2
Bangladesh
(50)
245/9

New Zealand won by 8 wickets

Completed

12th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(30.3)
192/3
Pakistan
(42.5)
191/10

India won by 7 wickets

Completed

13th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(40.3)
215/10
Afghanistan
(49.5)
284/10

Afghanistan won by 69 runs.

Completed

14th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(35.2)
215/5
Sri Lanka
(43.3)
209/10

Australia won by 5 wickets

Completed

15th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(42.5)
207/10
Netherlands
(43)
245/8

Netherlands won by 38 runs.

Completed

16th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(50)
288/6
Afghanistan
(34.4)
139/10

New Zealand won by 149 runs.

Completed

17th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(41.3)
261/3
Bangladesh
(50)
256/8

India won by 7 wickets

Completed

18th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(50)
367/9
Pakistan
(45.3)
305/10

Australia won by 62 runs.

Completed

19th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Netherlands
(49.4)
262/10
Sri Lanka
(48.2)
263/5

Sri Lanka won by 5 wickets

Completed

20th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(22)
170/10
South Africa
(50)
399/7

South Africa won by 229 runs.

Completed

21st Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(48)
274/6
New Zealand
(50)
273/10

India won by 4 wickets

Completed

22nd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(50)
282/7
Afghanistan
(49)
286/2

Afghanistan won by 8 wickets

Completed

23rd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(50)
382/5
Bangladesh
(46.4)
233/10

South Africa won by 149 runs.

Completed

24th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(50)
399/8
Netherlands
(21)
90/10

Australia won by 309 runs.

Completed

25th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(33.2)
156/10
Sri Lanka
(25.4)
160/2

Sri Lanka won by 8 wickets

Completed

26th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(46.4)
270/10
South Africa
(47.2)
271/9

South Africa won by 1 wicket

Completed

27th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(49.2)
388/10
New Zealand
(50)
383/9

Australia won by 5 runs.

Completed

28th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Netherlands
(50)
229/10
Bangladesh
(42.2)
142/10

Netherlands won by 87 runs.

Completed

29th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
229/9
England
(34.5)
129/10

India won by 100 runs.

Completed

30th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Afghanistan
(45.2)
242/3
Sri Lanka
(49.3)
241/10

Afghanistan won by 7 wickets

Completed

31st Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(32.3)
205/3
Bangladesh
(45.1)
204/10

Pakistan won by 7 wickets

Completed

32nd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(35.3)
167/10
South Africa
(50)
357/4

South Africa won by 190 runs.

Completed

33rd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
357/8
Sri Lanka
(19.4)
55/10

India won by 302 runs.

Completed

34th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Netherlands
(46.3)
179/10
Afghanistan
(31.3)
181/3

Afghanistan won by 7 wickets

Completed

35th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(50)
401/6
Pakistan
(25.3)
200/1

Pakistan won by 21 runs (DLS method)

Completed

36th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(48.1)
253/10
Australia
(49.3)
286/10

Australia won by 33 runs.

Completed

37th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
326/5
South Africa
(27.1)
83/10

India won by 243 runs.

Completed

38th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Bangladesh
(41.1)
282/7
Sri Lanka
(49.3)
279/10

Bangladesh won by 3 wickets

Completed

39th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(46.5)
293/7
Afghanistan
(50)
291/5

Australia won by 3 wickets

Completed

40th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(50)
339/9
Netherlands
(37.2)
179/10

England won by 160 runs.

Completed

41st Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(23.2)
172/5
Sri Lanka
(46.4)
171/10

New Zealand won by 5 wickets

Completed

42nd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(47.3)
247/5
Afghanistan
(50)
244/10

South Africa won by 5 wickets

Completed

43rd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(44.4)
307/2
Bangladesh
(50)
306/8

Australia won by 8 wickets

Completed

44th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(50)
337/9
Pakistan
(43.3)
244/10

England won by 93 runs.

Completed

45th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
410/4
Netherlands
(47.5)
250/10

India won by 160 runs.

Completed

1st Semi-Final (1st v 4th)

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
397/4
New Zealand
(48.5)
327/10

India won by 70 runs.

Completed

2nd Semi-Final (2nd v 3rd)

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(49.4)
212/10
Australia
(47.2)
215/7

Australia won by 3 wickets

Completed

Final

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
240/10
Australia
(43)
241/4

Australia won by 6 wickets

All

WWE

Wrestlemania 40: Main Events Planned For Night One And Two Of WWE PLE

author tag icon
Arindam Pal
calander icon

Dec 7, 2023 at 2:03 PM

Wrestlemania 40: Main Events Planned For Night One And Two Of WWE PLE

No official announcements have been made regarding the stars who will be present on the Wrestlemania 40 card. Even a single match from the show is yet to be revealed on WWE’s part. But if previous reports are to be believed then at least four of the top matches from the PLE have been planned for the show. Now it seems that WWE also has two top matches listed for the main event slots for both the nights of the show.

According to the latest reports from the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, here’s the working plan for the current main events of WrestleMania 40,

Night One – Seth Rollins (c) vs. CM Punk for the World Heavyweight Championship

Night Two – Roman Reigns (c) vs. Cody Rhodes for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship

Wrestlemania 40: Ex-Bloodline Member Hell-Bent On Having Dream Match At WWE PLE

Roman Reigns (c) vs. Cody Rhodes has long been in the pipeline

There’s no surprise in the second match as it’s reportedly been penciled in to happen since last year where The Bloodline helped Reigns to win and retain his title in the first place. The fallout was always there to set up an automatic rematch but to push it back until next year’s Wrestlemania 40, Reigns and Rhodes were separated under two different brands. The two recently faced off on the Smackdown season premiere to tease that the match is indeed in the making.

Wrestlemania 40: CM Punk vs. Seth Rollins feud to be stretched?

As for Rollins vs. Punk, this match was reported to go down at Royal Rumble 2024 but WWE must be having a plan to carry forward this feud through the Wrestlemania 40 season. Rollins is furious over the fact that Punk has come back to his home after staying away for a decade and that’s automatically set up a massive feud.

Wrestlemania 40 will be the biggest WWE premium live event under the newly created TKO banner. This will be the first instance that the biggest wrestling spectacle will no longer be hosted by the McMahons but rather by the newly merged WWE-UFC group. The foundation does want the event to be as big as possible to be remembered, forever.

Wrestlemania 40 emanates from the Lincoln Financial Field on Saturday, April 6th, and Sunday, April 7th, 2024 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. The PLE will bring a week-long extravaganza alongside it to entertain the worldwide fans that will gather in Philly.

Tagged:

cm punk

Seth Rollins

World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE)

Wrestlemania 40

WWE Premium Live Event

WWE RAW

WWE Wrestlemania 40

Related Article
“This Life Is Beyond My Wildest Dreams,” Liv Morgan Shares Message Amid WWE Hiatus
“This Life Is Beyond My Wildest Dreams,” Liv Morgan Shares Message Amid WWE Hiatus

Dec 7, 2023, 2:08 PM

Wrestlemania 40: Main Events Planned For Night One And Two Of WWE PLE
Wrestlemania 40: Main Events Planned For Night One And Two Of WWE PLE

Dec 7, 2023, 2:03 PM

Update On Bryan Danielson Following Injury Scare On Collision Tapings
Update On Bryan Danielson Following Injury Scare On Collision Tapings

Dec 7, 2023, 1:58 PM

Trish Stratus Named Former WWE Universal Champion’s High-School Crush
Trish Stratus Named Former WWE Universal Champion’s High-School Crush

Dec 7, 2023, 1:53 PM

Royal Rumble 2024: Early Favorite Revealed To Win WWE Women’s Rumble Match
Royal Rumble 2024: Early Favorite Revealed To Win WWE Women’s Rumble Match

Dec 7, 2023, 1:48 PM

Randy Orton Reveals The Number-One Goal For Him After 2023 WWE Return
Randy Orton Reveals The Number-One Goal For Him After 2023 WWE Return

Dec 7, 2023, 1:43 PM

TOP TEAMS
TOP PLAYERS
TOP SERIES
QUICK LINKS
© 2017-23 Sportzwiki Media Pvt Ltd (OPC). All Rights reserved.
Online Privacy Policy