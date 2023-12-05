Wrestlemania 40: Ex-Bloodline Member Hell-Bent On Having Dream Match At WWE PLE

If the previous reports were any indications then WWE has already planned a big match at Wrestlemania 40 involving two former Bloodline members. The ongoing beef between Jimmy and Jey Uso has been on a halt so that it could reportedly produce a big-time matchup the biggest premium live event of the year. While the writing on the wall has been clear, the latter name is also focused on securing that dream match.

Billboard had a conversation with WWE Superstar Jey Uso as he was on a promotion spree for WWE premium live events. During the interview, he talked about transitioning to singles competition and the desire that he possesses to face his brother Jimmy Uso at WrestleMania 40.

Plans On Randy Orton On WWE Smackdown Brand After 2023 Return

Jey Uso specifically wants his brother at Wrestlemania 40

Jey Uso was specifically asked about his future WrestleMania 40 opponent, and he had the perfect name in mind in the form of his twin brother,

“Right now, I feel like Jimmy’s at the top of the list. He’s gotta get this work. He’s still ducking me right now. He knows what it is. If I could talk from Josh and me, it’s my dream match. If this does happen, I’d be so grateful and happy. I would just look at him like look what we doing. Look at this! Those are special moments in the ring that nobody in the world knows.”

Jimmy vs. Jey was recently teased at a house show for Wrestlemania 40

The dream singles bout between Jimmy and Jey Uso speculated for Wrestlemania 40 was recently teased during WWE’s house show that went down this past weekend from Roanoke, Virginia. On that night, Jey Uso defeated JD McDonagh in a singles contest. Once the match was over, Jey was making his way to the back when Jimmy Uso came out for his match. As he was marching toward the ring, a staredown was shared between Jey and Jimmy.

Before that, the Wrestling Observer Newsletter brought updates about some of the matches that are already penciled in to go down at Wrestlemania 40 and that list of matches also included Jimmy vs. Jey,

– Undisputed WWE Universal Championship Match: Roman Reigns (c) vs. Cody Rhodes

– Women’s World Championship Match: Rhea Ripley (c) vs. Becky Lynch

– Brother vs. Brother: Jey Uso vs. Jimmy Uso

– Dream Match: Charlotte Flair vs. Jade Cargill