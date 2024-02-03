Wrestlemania 40: The Rock Confronts Roman Reigns On WWE Smackdown

Confusions regarding The Rock going after Roman Reigns at Wrestlemania 40 for the WWE Championship were all over the place from late 2023. It was further fueled up once The Rock re-entered the WWE territory on the Day 1 episode of Monday Night Raw and wanted to sit at the Head of the Table. Then he was back on this week’s Smackdown to create a surreal moment for the fans by confronting Roman Reigns.

As it appears, Cody Rhodes will not be facing Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 40 despite his win at the Men’s Royal Rumble match. Instead, it appears that Reigns will be facing his cousin, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson in his next title match defense in what appears to be set for Wrestlemania 40.

Roman Reigns took to the microphone Friday night on Smackdown in anticipation of Rhodes’ Wrestlemania 40 opponent announcement. He was pretty sure that Rhodes would choose him as he proceeded to respond to the World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins’ recent pledge on Raw where he wanted Rhodes to challenge him instead of Reigns.

Wrestlemania 40: The Rock vs. Roman Reigns to be announced

Roman then said he won’t beg Cody as Seth did on Raw. Cody had the choice to either face the No. 2 champion or he can face the No. 1 champion in him. Soon after this statement, Cody Rhodes said he disagrees with Seth calling the WWE Championship the “Hollywood Title.”

Cody then dropped the bombshell by announcing that he’s coming for Roman Reigns and his title, but not at WrestleMania 40. That challenger’s position would be filled in by someone else when The Rock came out to a massive pop from the crowd.

The Rock and Cody shared a cordial moment by hugging it out before Cody left the ring. Roman Reigns and The Rock come face to face as Smackdown went off the air with fans chanting “This is awesome”. Once the taping was over, WWE kept their camera rolling to release an exclusive footage where The Rock cut a promo.

Roman Reigns vs. The Rock will now take place at WrestleMania 40 and this match will officially be announced during next Thursday’s WrestleMania 40 press event in Las Vegas, Nevada.