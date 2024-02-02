Stephanie McMahon’s Return Expected To The WWE After Vince McMahon Exit

Even from her teenage days, Stephanie McMahon had been associated with the WWE in different roles including an on-screen official. Her appearances were always a delight for fans and pro wrestlers alike. She also used to be a stakeholder of WWE shares before TKO took things over.

After Vince McMahon returned to the WWE Board and became the Chairman again in 2023, Stephanie McMahon stepped down from her co-CEO & Chairwoman position and subsequently announced her departure from WWE. However, now that Vince McMahon is gone from the WWE, her daughter’s return has again become a topic of discussion.

“Of Course WWE Would Embrace That,” Stephanie McMahon’s Return Fueled Up

According to the reports of PWInsider, there is a positive belief within WWE that Vince McMahon’s resignation should pave the way for Stephanie McMahon’s return who is believed to be a do-gooder for the company. The source also noted that WWE’s internal dynamics have changed since Endeavor took things over, and it’s doubtful how the Billion Dollar Princess could reintegrate into the current structure,

“There are some in WWE hoping Vince McMahon’s resignation opens the door for Stephanie McMahon to return.”

“Although others spoken to cautioned that it’s not the same company that existed (internally) before Endeavor took over ownership so how she might potentially fit back in would not be immediately known.”

Stephanie McMahon filled in for her father in the WWE in 2022

Previous reports suggested that Stephanie McMahon knew she was about to get demoted due to Vince’s return to the board as a head honcho. So, she decided to announce her departure as she had no intention of earning money. Rather, she headed back to the corporate directory to serve in an interim role as long as her father was gone.

WWE’s final premium live event of 2023 went down in Chicago’s Allstate Arena in the form of Survivor Series last November where Stephanie McMahon was reportedly present, backstage after a long time. Sean Sapp noted behind Fightful’s paywall that she was in attendance for the PLE to have some fun.

WWE CEO Nick Khan previously made it clear that they would love to have Stephanie McMahon back on the board but she was not ready just yet to maintain herself in the job. She admittedly wanted to focus on her personal life and walked away from all her corporate duties, last year.