WWE NXT: Cora Jade And Bron Breakker Seemingly End Relationship

One of the mainstay couples in today’s WWE was the pair of Cora Jade-Bron Breakker and they were madly in love with each other. Going by their social media posts, the relationship was only growing strong but that has now been ended which was also indicated through their social media feed.

Bron Breakker and Cora Jade started dating last summer, but their relationship is no longer intact as both of them have unfollowed each other on social media and deleted all the photos of each other on their respective pages. No update is available regarding the reason why they’ve decided to move on to their separate lives.

For those who don’t know, Bron Breakker is the son of Rick Steiner and nephew of Scott Steiner. During an interview with Bill Apter, Scott has the following to offer regarding WWE not using Breakker on the main roster,

“They are still waiting to bring him up when the time is right. I mean, it’s better to go up there with them having a plan in mind than just show up. It’s best for him to keep on learning. They’ll know when he’s ready. I mean, I think he’s ready now.”

Cora Jade returned to WWE in December after a long hiatus

As for Cora Jade, she has reacted negatively to recent posts from her fans who missed her seeing on NXT TV for the better part of late 2023 and it wasn’t because she is main roster-bound. She is a mega star power for the future, but her call-up is not imminent and no update is available regarding her ex-beau Bron Breakker’s call-up to the main roster, as well.

In a rare instance, Cora Jade cleaned out her locker room and walked out of NXT on the August 1 episode of the show, following her loss to Dana Brooke. The 22-year-old also stated that she was “sick” of NXT. She threw fan mail all over the locker room before informing her colleagues about her absence.

Then it was at NXT Deadline 2023 that Cora Jade resurfaced on NXT TV by attacking Lyra Valkyria, the NXT Women’s Champion. For the time being, she is engaged in a feud with Gigi Dolin.