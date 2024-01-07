WWE Hopeful About Getting Sasha Banks Back On The Roster In 2024

Sasha Banks continues to make headlines all around the pro-wrestling circuit despite being out of action for a notable timespan in 2023. She is one of the rare female pro-wrestlers of this generation who loves to keep things close to the vest, unlike her contemporaries which keeps the fans and sources speculating on her status all the time.

At this time, Sasha Banks is patiently waiting for a return from injury, and there are speculations that WWE could eventually turn out to be the landing spot that she’s looking forward to. While there are rumors that no such deal has worked out between her and the WWE, an adverse report is out to keep the WWE fans hopeful about her arrival.

Is Sasha Banks Signed To Any Wrestling Promotion Amid Rumored 2024 WWE Return?

After Fightful Select reported that the talks between WWE and Sasha Banks aka Mercedes Mone fell apart, PWInsider reported the following to indicate that there have been talks between the two parties. While the signing on the dotted lines is yet to happen, WWE is pretty confident about getting her back onboard after a lengthy absence,

“In regard to Mercedes Mone, the last we have heard (which was around Christmas week) was that WWE would absolutely love to have Mercedes back and have made that clear – and that at least early discussions between the sides have happened.

One WWE source felt confident about her eventual return as Sasha Banks, but cautioned that until a deal is signed, nothing is ever official.”

Sasha Banks has also been contacted by AEW for a potential arrival

On the flip side, an AEW source also noted that Tony Khan has also been in touch with the former WWE Women’s Champion, and the situation was noted like this, “if you don’t think we are in the hunt, you are crazy”. All those talks between AEW and her were first fueled up following the appearance that she made at All In back in August in the UK.

For those who don’t remember, Sasha Banks has been battling an ankle injury that occurred shortly after her New Japan Pro-Wrestling and STARDOM began. She lost a match against Willow Nightingale for the newly invented NJPW Strong Women’s Championship in May, a match that she was supposed to win alongside the belt.