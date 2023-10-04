WWE NXT Results (03/10/23): Title Match; Women’s Breakout Tournament

Some big-time announcements were the highlights of this week’s WWE NXT as we have some veterans lined up for next week. A number-one contender’s match went down for Becky Lynch’s next challenger for the NXT Women’s Title. Plus, Dominik Mysterio featured in the main event to win back the North American Title on the October 3 episode of weekly NXT programming from the WWE PC. Check out the results,

– NXT Women’s Champion Becky Lynch kicked off the post-No Mercy episode of WWE NXT. Lyra Valkyria, Indi Hartwell, and Roxanne Perez interrupted her as they all wanted to get a Title shot. Becky then announced a Triple Threat Match featuring the trio for later the night with the winner facing her for the NXT Women’s Title at Halloween Havoc – Night One.

– Butch and Tyler Bate defeated Gallus in the opening contest of WWE NXT after hitting a double-team powerbomb on Joe Coffey for the win. After the match, Gallus attacked Butch, which led to Ridge Holland coming out to make the save.

– Ilja Dragunov celebrated his WWE NXT Championship win which was interrupted by the new North American Champion Trick Williams. Trick thanked Ilja for showing him how much better he could be. Carmelo Hayes interrupted and advised Trick to be focused on his title defense against Dominik Mysterio, later the night.

– Lyra Valkyria defeated Indi Hartwell and Roxanne Perez in a Triple Threat Match to become the new number-one contender for the WWE NXT Women’s Championship. Lyra came off the top rope with a splash and pinned Hartwell to earn the title match against Becky Lynch for the NXT Women’s Title at Halloween Havoc Night One on October 24th.

– Gigi Dolin defeated Blair Davenport in the next match. Blair wanted to use a chair in her favor but the referee stopped her. Gigi rolled up Blair from behind to get the win after which Blair attacked the Referee and implied that she was done with Gigi.

– Baron Corbin told Ilja Dragunov that he has already pinned him in the past and he can do it again for the NXT Championship.

– Kelani Jordan defeated Izzi Dame to advance to the next round of the 2023 WWE NXT Women’s Breakout Tournament. Jordan slipped out of Dame’s clutches and hit a slingshot dropkick before following up with a split-legged moonsault for the pinfall win.

– Jacy Jayne and Thea Hail defeated Elektra Lopez and Lola Vice in a tag team match. Hail got the win by tapping out Lopez with the Kimura Lock submission.

– Dominik Mysterio defeated Trick Williams (c) with help from The Judgment Day to win back the WWE NXT North American Championship in the main event. Dom distracted the referee as Finn Balor hit Trick with the tag team title belts. Dom quickly followed up with a Frogsplash for the title win.

– Bron Breakker vs. Carmelo Hayes was announced for next week’s WWE NXT where 16-time WWE World Heavyweight Champion John Cena will be in Carmelo’s corner. Paul Heyman informed that he will be in Breakker’s corner per the instructions from Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns.