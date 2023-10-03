WWE NXT Bombshell To Play A Heel Upon Impending TV Return?

Soon after her TV debut, Arianna Grace became one of the most popular up-and-coming female stars of the WWE NXT brand. It was in late 2021 when she picked up a bit of fame around the WWE Universe for her all-around skills before injury put an abrupt halt in her TV appearances.

As her return to in-ring action gets closer, it appears that Arianna Grace will be getting a new TV character which will be much more different than what we have seen in the second-generation wrestler. Being Santino Marella’s daughter, she already has a fanbase of her own which just got bigger following her participation in the Miss Universe Canada pageant.

Back at NXT Heatwave in August 2023, Arianna Grace originally returned to NXT television in the opening segment of the show and fans were glad to get her back. Then the top female prospect also made her in-ring return during a recent NXT house show which wasn’t aired, live on TV.

WWE NXT: Arianna Grace Touted To Have The “Potential To Be A Female Rock”

Arianna Grace used mean tactics during her retuning match at NXT Level Up tapings

While there’s no confirmed update on the exact return date of Arianna Grace on NXT’s mainstay TV, she recently had her first match on WWE television in almost a year by working in a match on the September 19 taping of NXT Level Up. She squared off against former WWE NXT Women’s Tag Team Champion Fallon Henley in a short matchup and came up short despite using underhanded tactics.

While it was good to see Arianna Grace back on NXT TV as an active in-ring competitor, it’s possible that her recent Miss Universe endeavor would allow the WWE to convert her to a character similar to former NXT Women’s Champion Tiffany Stratton who remains obsessed with her life and persona. Time will tell whether a character change if planned, will benefit the beautiful WWE talent’s young career.

After tearing an ACL and meniscus in her knee, last October, Arianna Grace needed to undergo subsequent surgery to fix the injury. The recovery time for this kind of injury ranges from 9 to 12 months for most athletes although Santino Marella was “hopeful for a spring return to the ring” for her daughter. Eventually, it turned out to be late summer for her to lock horns inside the squared circle.

NXT’s Arianna Grace Grateful For WWE Career And Miss Universe Canada 2023 Participation