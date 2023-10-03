SportzWiki Logo
search icon
hamburger menu icon
ICC World Cup
Completed

Match 1

 

List A

,  

India

Bangladesh
(42)
264/3
Sri Lanka
(49.1)
263/10

Bangladesh won by 7 wickets

Abandoned

Match 2

 

List A

,  

India

South Africa
(-)
-
Afghanistan
(-)
-

Match Abandoned

Completed

Match 3

 

List A

,  

India

New Zealand
(43.4)
346/5
Pakistan
(50)
345/5

New Zealand won by 5 wickets

Abandoned

Match 4

 

List A

,  

India

India
(-)
-
England
(-)
-

Match abandoned without a ball bowled (w

Abandoned

Match 5

 

List A

,  

India

Australia
(23)
166/7
Netherlands
(14.2)
84/6

Match Abandoned Due To Rain

Completed

Match 7

 

List A

,  

India

New Zealand
(50)
321/6
South Africa
(37)
211/4

New Zealand won by 7 runs (DLS method)

Completed

Match 6

 

List A

,  

India

England
(24.1)
197/6
Bangladesh
(37)
188/9

England won by 4 wickets (D/L Method)

Abandoned

Match 9

 

List A

,  

India

India
(-)
-
Netherlands
(-)
-

Match abandoned

Completed

Match 8

 

List A

,  

India

Afghanistan
(38.1)
261/4
Sri Lanka
(46.2)
294/10

Afghanistan won by 6 wickets (DLS method

Completed

Match 10

 

List A

,  

India

Pakistan
(47.4)
337/10
Australia
(50)
351/7

Australia won by 14 runs.

All

WWE

WWE NXT Bombshell To Play A Heel Upon Impending TV Return?

Arindam Pal

Oct 3, 2023 at 7:24 PM

WWE NXT Bombshell To Play A Heel Upon Impending TV Return?

Soon after her TV debut, Arianna Grace became one of the most popular up-and-coming female stars of the WWE NXT brand. It was in late 2021 when she picked up a bit of fame around the WWE Universe for her all-around skills before injury put an abrupt halt in her TV appearances.

As her return to in-ring action gets closer, it appears that Arianna Grace will be getting a new TV character which will be much more different than what we have seen in the second-generation wrestler. Being Santino Marella’s daughter, she already has a fanbase of her own which just got bigger following her participation in the Miss Universe Canada pageant.

Back at NXT Heatwave in August 2023, Arianna Grace originally returned to NXT television in the opening segment of the show and fans were glad to get her back. Then the top female prospect also made her in-ring return during a recent NXT house show which wasn’t aired, live on TV.

WWE NXT: Arianna Grace Touted To Have The “Potential To Be A Female Rock”

Arianna Grace used mean tactics during her retuning match at NXT Level Up tapings

While there’s no confirmed update on the exact return date of Arianna Grace on NXT’s mainstay TV, she recently had her first match on WWE television in almost a year by working in a match on the September 19 taping of NXT Level Up. She squared off against former WWE NXT Women’s Tag Team Champion Fallon Henley in a short matchup and came up short despite using underhanded tactics.

While it was good to see Arianna Grace back on NXT TV as an active in-ring competitor, it’s possible that her recent Miss Universe endeavor would allow the WWE to convert her to a character similar to former NXT Women’s Champion Tiffany Stratton who remains obsessed with her life and persona. Time will tell whether a character change if planned, will benefit the beautiful WWE talent’s young career.

After tearing an ACL and meniscus in her knee, last October, Arianna Grace needed to undergo subsequent surgery to fix the injury. The recovery time for this kind of injury ranges from 9 to 12 months for most athletes although Santino Marella was “hopeful for a spring return to the ring” for her daughter. Eventually, it turned out to be late summer for her to lock horns inside the squared circle.

NXT’s Arianna Grace Grateful For WWE Career And Miss Universe Canada 2023 Participation

Tagged:

Arianna Grace

World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE)

WWE Divas

WWE NXT

Loading Post list bar...

Related Article
WWE NXT Women’s Breakout Tournament 2023: Kelani Jordan Advances
WWE NXT Women’s Breakout Tournament 2023: Kelani Jordan Advances

Oct 4, 2023, 1:32 PM

WWE NXT Bombshell To Play A Heel Upon Impending TV Return?
WWE NXT Bombshell To Play A Heel Upon Impending TV Return?

Oct 3, 2023, 7:23 PM

WWE NXT: Arianna Grace Touted To Have The “Potential To Be A Female Rock”
WWE NXT: Arianna Grace Touted To Have The “Potential To Be A Female Rock”

Oct 1, 2023, 5:54 PM

NXT’s Arianna Grace Grateful For WWE Career And Miss Universe Canada 2023 Participation
NXT’s Arianna Grace Grateful For WWE Career And Miss Universe Canada 2023 Participation

Aug 16, 2023, 1:13 PM

2023 Miss Universe Canada Aspirant Back In Training Sessions For WWE Return
2023 Miss Universe Canada Aspirant Back In Training Sessions For WWE Return

Aug 2, 2023, 6:52 PM

Ex WWE Superstar’s Daughter Participating In 2023 Miss Universe Canada
Ex WWE Superstar’s Daughter Participating In 2023 Miss Universe Canada

Apr 8, 2023, 7:10 PM

©️ 2023 SportzWiki 2014-23. All rights reserved.
Teams
Site Links