Soon after splitting the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Titles into WWE Raw and Smackdown Tag Team Titles at Wrestlemania 40, WWE renamed those titles and they will be known in an old-school way. Plus, the new designs of the new set of belts have also been unveiled.

On the latest episode of WWE Raw, the new World Tag Team title belts have been unveiled, and we also got to have the new number one contenders to the championships. The Former Raw Tag Team Champions The Miz and R-Truth were presented with new title belts in an in-ring ceremony hosted by on-screen authority figures Adam Pearce & WWE Chief Content Officer Paul “Triple H” Levesque.

WWE Raw: Rhea Ripley Vacates Women’s World Championship On April 15 Episode

During the presentation, Truth considered Triple H to be Tomasso Ciampa which led the WWE CCO to leave the ring and get things to be handled by Pearce. Even The Miz couldn’t convince Truth that it was Triple H who was standing in the ring.

Miz and R-Truth won the WWE Raw Tag Team titles at WrestleMania 40 in a ladder match. It was in that same match that saw Grayson Waller and Austin Theory grabbing the SmackDown Tag titles to become new champions. Thus, WWE ended up splitting the once Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship into two distinct titles and proved the previous rumors around those to be true.

WWE Raw: A Triple Threat took place to determine new challengers for titles

Also on WWE Raw, Triple H announced the renaming of the titles and presented the champions with their new belts before Pearce announced a triple threat number-one contenders match for the World Tag Team Championship.

In that match, DIY’s Tommaso Ciampa & Johnny Gargano defeated The New Day’s Kofi Kingston & Xavier Woods, and Julius Creed & Brutus Creed of The Creed Brothers in the triple threat to become the new number one contender to the new World Tag Team titles. No update was provided on WWE Raw about when this new title match would be taking place.

But given Backlash is the next stop on the WWE programming, we can only assume that a tag title match would be booked for that show. Also on WWE Raw, the first title match was announced for Backlash where Damiain Priest will defend his world title against Jey Uso.