Even after more than a year of winning the championship, Rhea Ripley’s dominating title reign continued following this year’s Wrestlemania 40. The Night One of the WWE premium live event saw her putting the Women’s World Championship on the line against one of the most veteran talents of the Raw roster, Becky Lynch but she eventually toppled the hurdle.

However, the injury didn’t allow her to extend the strong title reign beyond this week’s episode of Raw. In the first hour of the show, Rhea Ripley vacated the title as her arm was in a sling as she entered the ring. She informed us that following Liv Morgan’s attack on last week’s show, she had no choice but to be on the shelf for “quite a few months” which caused the title to be relinquished in the first place.

After Rhea Ripley vacated the title in the ring, Rhea Ripley also sent a warning to whoever holds the title when she comes back, saying she’ll be coming back for blood. However, that wasn’t the end of the segment as Liv Morgan came out after the promo. She was held back by security but the former champion dared her to attack as she left the ring to confront Morgan. Both were kept away from one another by the officials.

Liv Morgan's attack on Rhea Ripley appeared to be a fatal one

Over on last week’s episode of WWE Raw, Morgan attacked Ripley in a backstage segment. Going into this week’s show, it was reported by PWInsider that Rhea Ripley was legit injured during the segment and it was serious enough that she may have to vacate the title. Those rumors became essentially true in the latest live episode of Raw.

Rhea Ripley began her title reign at WrestleMania 39 when she dethroned Charlotte Flair to win the SmackDown Women’s Championship. With that win, she also became the first-ever true Grand Slam winner in WWE women’s division history. Since then, she held the title for 380 days where she constantly defended her title.

Rhea Ripley would also become the first WWE Women’s World Champion while Asuka became the first holder of the returning WWE Women’s Championship, last year. Her dominant run also earned her the top spot in the PWI 250 women’s wrestlers’ list.