Rhea Ripley’s dominating title reign was supposed to continue for some more time following this year’s Wrestlemania 40. The Night One of the WWE premium live event saw her putting the Women’s World Championship on the line against one of the most veteran talents on the Raw roster, Becky Lynch. But showcasing another impressive outing, she pinned THE MAN with the signature Riptide finisher.

The bad news came during the latest episode of Raw where Rhea Ripley appeared with a sling on her right hand. She informed us that following Liv Morgan’s attack on the week prior, she had no choice but to be on the shelf for “quite a few months” which caused the title to be relinquished. WWE will also crown a new champion on next week’s episode of Raw as announced on Monday.

A previous update from Wrestling Observer Radio revealed the timeframe of Rhea Ripley’s shoulder injury and it stated that she suffered an AC Joint sprain and it will take probably 4-6 weeks for her to gain mobility. After that, the Judgment Day member might need 3 months to return to action.

Liv Morgan’s attack caused Rhea Ripley an injury

In further updates provided by PWInsider, it’s been noted that the exact duration of Rhea Ripley’s recovery period remains uncertain and that it also depends on factors like the necessity of surgery and the extent of her physical therapy. The injury reportedly occurred after the former champion was pushed into a wall by Liv Morgan during the backstage confrontation which resulted in damage to the AC joint connecting her collarbone and right shoulder.

Moving forward, if surgery is deemed necessary, then Rhea Ripley’s comeback should be prolonged as it will take time for the procedure and subsequent healing process before going through physical therapy. On the flip side, if surgery is not required, then her recovery period could become shorter. The estimated timespan currently remains five to six months for the Eradicator of Judgment Day.

Rhea Ripley began her title reign at WrestleMania 39 when she dethroned Charlotte Flair to win the SmackDown Women’s Championship. With that win, she also became the first-ever true Grand Slam winner in WWE women’s division history. Since then, she held the title for 380 days where she constantly defended her title to prove herself a strong champion.