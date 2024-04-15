Natalya Neidhart has been one of the mainstays of the WWE women’s division since her debut in the company back in 2008. Due to this, she has mostly been seen in the inside territory of the company which previously didn’t allow crossovers with other promotions. Now that Vince McMahon has gone from the scene, things have changed significantly in the WWE and she wants to compete in Bloodsport.

Josh Barnett’s Bloodsport featured Shayna Baszler in the recent past which was considered to be a major crossover between WWE and the independent wrestling scene. Once the event was done, it was certain that other WWE talents were also approached to participate. In an interview with Fightful, Natalya Neidhart discussed her experience attending Bloodsport X and praised WWE’s President, Nick Khan, for the support he’s giving to the wrestling community.

Natalya Neidhart expressed her enthusiasm and spoke highly of Khan’s recent contributions highlighting how it helps the industry to evolve. She mentioned seeing many familiar faces backstage at the bygone show and expressed excitement at seeing Khan support Shayna Baszler and Josh Barnett at Bloodsport X. She also shared her history of training with Baszler and Barnett before Baszler joined WWE.

Natalya Neidhart commented on the WWE President helping the wrestling community

“That’s how our business has evolved so much. I felt so excited to see Nick there supporting Shayna and Josh Barnett. I actually trained with Shayna and Josh Barnett before Shayna ever even came to WWE. I trained with Josh Barnett many years ago and he’s such a great coach,” Natalya Neidhart sounded hopeful about becoming a part of such shows.

“But it was exciting to be there celebrating wrestling. That’s what we’re doing this weekend. To me, I love all wrestling. I watch everything and I think it’s important to support our friends and this community, but also lift each other up because this weekend we’re eating. We’re eating good.”

It’s no secret that Natalya Neidhart goes by a different motto in her career which makes her the most experienced athlete in the WWE women’s division. Most of the female professional wrestlers head to the sunset of their career after enjoying 5 to 10 years in professional wrestling but the veteran from the WWE Women’s Locker Room with more ambition remains an exception.

Natalya Neidhart is a two-time Women’s Champion in the WWE who also won the women’s tag team titles one time back in 2021 with Tamina Snuka. Nowadays, she has further desires to become champion for one last time and possibly headline Wrestlemania before hanging up the boots.