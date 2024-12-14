Proving the earlier reports true, Roman Reigns will indeed feature in a rare television match, next month on the occasion of WWE Raw premiering on Netflix. In an interesting match, the two Tribal Chiefs of the WWE will be colliding to determine who the OTC is on a night that’s being touted to change the professional wrestling business as we know it.

As confirmed on last night’s Smackdown, Roman Reigns appeared in a promo session where he officially challenged Solo Sikoa to a tribal combat match for the Ula Fala, a necklace that signifies him as the tribal chief. Later that night, the announcers confirmed the bout for the Netflix premiere of WWE Raw on January 6 in Los Angeles at the Intuit Dome.

Smackdown also marked the first time that we saw Roman Reigns on WWE TV since Survivor Series 2024, a couple of weeks ago. In the pre-taped vignette, he said it’s been a rough year. He lost his Title, he lost his Wiseman, he lost his Bloodline, but most importantly, he lost his Ula Fala.

Roman Reigns wants his Ula Fala back on WWE Raw Netflix premiere

Roman Reigns mentioned that he never ‘took’ the Ula Fala as Solo did but rather he earned it from his legendary father back at Hell In A Cell 2020 following his win over Jey Uso. It was then that the former Undisputed WWE Universal Champion said he’ll face Solo Sikoa in a Tribal Chief vs. Tribal Chief – Tribal Combat Match for the Ula Fala on RAW’s debut episode on Netflix.

The announcement comes following the latest reports from Dr. Chris Featherstone on Twitter who revealed that Roman Reigns was gearing up for his next TV match. The source that previously broke some major wrestling-related news has updated through his social media handle that the top WWE Superstar is scheduled to compete on the debut episode of Raw on Netflix.

Roman Reigns has targeted Solo Sikoa since returning to WWE television at Summerslam. In the main event of Survivor Series 2024, he teamed up with Sami Zayn, Jimmy Uso, Jey Uso, and CM Punk of the OG Bloodline to defeat The New Bloodline’s Solo Sikoa, Tama Tonga, Tanga Loa, Jacob Fatu, and Bronson Reed in a WarGames Match.