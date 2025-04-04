LSG vs MI Dream11 Prediction: Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) will be taking on Mumbai Indians (MI) in the 16th game of the ongoing IPL 2025. The match will be played on Friday (April 4) at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow.

With both the teams all set for the forthcoming game, we are providing a comprehensive coverage of all the LSG vs MI Dream11 predictions. The coverage includes team suggestions, captain and vice-captain choices, players to avoid, and a detailed match preview.

LSG vs MI Match Info – Match 16, IPL 2025:

Match LSG vs MI, Match 16, IPL 2025 Date & Time 4 April 2025, 07:30 PM (IST) Venue Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow Tournament Indian Premier League 2025 (IPL 2025) Live Streaming and live telecast JioHotstar and Star Sports

LSG vs MI Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips – Match 16, IPL 2025:

LSG vs MI, Match Preview:

Both LSG and MI are languishing in the bottom half of the points table and will be desperate to win the upcoming game. While these are still early days in the tournament, both the teams will be looking to gain the early momentum.

LSG began their season with a 1-wicket defeat against Delhi Capitals where they failed to defend 209 runs even after reducing the opposition to 65/5. They bounced back in style with a thumping 5-wicket win over Sunrisers Hyderabad.

However, things went downhill for them in their third game of the season when they were thoroughly outplayed by Punjab Kings at home. After losing three wickets inside the powerplay, LSG did well to post 171 but PBKS chased down the total with utmost ease and won the game by 8 wickets.

MI, on the other hand, began their season with back-to-back defeats. They suffered a loss against Chennai Super Kings before being beaten by Gujarat Titans. In their third game, they thrashed reigning champions Kolkata Knight Riders by eight wickets and will be looking to make the most of the winning momentum.

LSG vs MI, Head-to-Head record:

Out of the 6 games between the two teams so far, LSG have won 5 while MI have managed to win only 1.

Team Matches Played Matches Won Matches Lost LSG 06 05 01 MI 06 01 05

LSG vs MI Dream11 Prediction: Key Factors to Consider

After the loss against PBKS in the first game, LSG are likely to play the upcoming game on a black-soil surface. It is expected to favour the spinners more.

LSG vs MI Weather Conditions:

There is no prediction of rain during the match time in Lucknow.

Temperature is expected to hover in late 20s during the entire match.

LSG vs MI Dream11 Prediction: Probable Playing XIs

LSG Playing 11 with impact player:

Mitchell Marsh

Aiden Markram

Nicholas Pooran

Rishabh Pant (WK/C)

Ayush Badoni

David Miller

Abdul Samad

Digvesh Singh Rathi

Shardul Thakur

Avesh Khan

Ravi Bishnoi

Prince Yadav/Akash Deep

MI Playing 11 with impact player:

Rohit Sharma

Ryan Rickelton(w)

Will Jacks/Mujeeb Ur Rahman

Suryakumar Yadav

Tilak Varma

Hardik Pandya(c)

Naman Dhir

Mitchell Santner

Deepak Chahar

Trent Boult

Ashwani Kumar

Vignesh Puthur/Satyanarayana Raju

Hot Picks for LSG vs MI Dream11 Prediction and Fantasy Cricket Tips:

Captaincy Picks:

Nicholas Pooran: The left-handed batsman has been in red-hot form. After scoring whirlwind fifties in the first two games, he scored 44 runs in the previous game.

The left-handed batsman has been in red-hot form. After scoring whirlwind fifties in the first two games, he scored 44 runs in the previous game. Mitchell Marsh: The LSG opener is also in great form. He scored half-centuries in the first two games. However, he was out for a duck in the previous game and will look to make amends.

Top Picks:

Hardik Pandya: The MI captain will be looking to lead his team from the very front. He can make match-winning contributions with both bat and ball.

The MI captain will be looking to lead his team from the very front. He can make match-winning contributions with both bat and ball. Suryakumar Yadav: The right-handed batsman scored 27 runs in the previous game and will look to score big against LSG.

LSG vs MI – Captain and Vice-captain Choices:

Captain – Nicholas Pooran and Mitchell Marsh

Vice-captain – Hardik Pandya and Suryakumar Yadav

LSG vs MI Dream11 Prediction Team 1:

Wicketkeepers – Nicholas Pooran (c), Rishabh Pant, Ryan Rickelton

– Nicholas Pooran (c), Rishabh Pant, Ryan Rickelton Batsmen – Suryakumar Yadav, Mitchell Marsh, Tilak Varma

– Suryakumar Yadav, Mitchell Marsh, Tilak Varma Allrounders – Hardik Pandya (vc), Aiden Markram, Will Jacks

– Hardik Pandya (vc), Aiden Markram, Will Jacks Bowlers – Deepak Chahar, Shardul Thakur

LSG vs MI Dream11 Prediction Team 2:

Wicketkeepers – Nicholas Pooran, Ryan Rickelton

– Nicholas Pooran, Ryan Rickelton Batsmen – Suryakumar Yadav (vc), Mitchell Marsh (c), Tilak Varma

– Suryakumar Yadav (vc), Mitchell Marsh (c), Tilak Varma Allrounders – Hardik Pandya, Aiden Markram, Will Jacks

– Hardik Pandya, Aiden Markram, Will Jacks Bowlers – Deepak Chahar, Shardul Thakur, Trent Boult

LSG vs MI Dream11 Prediction Today Match – Match 16, IPL 2025 Players to Avoid:

Shahbaz Amhed

Naman Dhir

LSG vs MI Dream11 Prediction Today Match – Match 16, IPL 2025 Expert Advice:

SL captaincy choice – Nicholas Pooran

GL captaincy choice – Mitchell Marsh

Punt picks – Trent Boult and Rishabh Pant

LSG vs MI Match Winner Prediction:

Even though LSG lost their previous game, they will be slight favourites for the game because of the home advantage. They are expected to beat MI in the upcoming game.