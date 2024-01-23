WWE Raw: Seth Rollins To Defend World Heavyweight Title At Wrestlemania 40

World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins was quick to address the status of his injury on this week’s WWE Raw and the best part about his promo session on the red brand was the positive news of having him onboard for Wrestlemania 40. Despite a legit injury, the true workhorse of the WWE will be seen defending the top title at the biggest event of the year and that could come against a champion, itself.

Seth Rollins kicked off the latest episode of WWE Raw and he came out in a knee brace before confirming that injured his knee while doing a Moonsault during his match against Jinder Mahal, last week. Seth stated that there’s a real possibility that he’ll miss WrestleMania 40 as he is currently dealing with a grade 2 MCL tear and a partially torn meniscus. A surgery could mean that he’d be out of action for 3-4 months, which means he’ll miss the biggest show of the year.

WWE Raw: Gunther and Seth Rollins had a face-off

Gunther and his Imperium buddies came out to interrupt the promo. It was pointed out by the heels that a fighting champion like Gunther uplifts the status of the title while Seth Rollins is going for a time-off. The Ring General further said that he was going to win the Royal Rumble this Saturday and he’s going to choose the world title at WrestleMania.

Seth Rollins also affirmed that Gunther should’ve let him finish his words, as he doesn’t give a damn about what the doctor says about his physical condition. He will rehab as hard as he can and he will take the world heavyweight title into WrestleMania 40 and do everything he can to walk out of the Show of Shows with the champion still hanging around his shoulder.

If the previous reports are any indication then WWE World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins reportedly did not suffer an ACL tear when he was injured during his title defense against Jinder Mahal on last week’s episode of Raw. But he did sustain a torn MCL and partially torn meniscus, according to the updates of Fightful Select which was further confirmed by the top WWE star. It’s not essentially confirmed at this point if the surgery will be performed but given Wrestlemania, it should be avoided for the time being.