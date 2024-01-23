Royal Rumble 2024 To Make History In Terms Of Viewership For WWE PLE

Royal Rumble 2024 will be the opener of the upcoming spree of WWE premium live events to be held later this month. Going by the aspect of this particular event, there will be several surprise appearances on the show to make it a must-see. While nothing regarding those appearances has been confirmed, the annual Rumble matches are returning promising tons of excitement for the fans.

Whatever WWE has planned for the event, it’s certainly becoming a historic outing for the company, down the road. In the recent Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Dave Meltzer reported that the Royal Rumble 2024 edition is anticipated to become the most-watched event in WWE history.

WWE’s Charlotte Flair Recovering With Husband Andrade Following Knee Surgery

It was mentioned by the source that this surge in Peacock subscribers has been attributed to the NFL broadcasting a wild card playoff game on the streaming service earlier in the month. The contribution to the subscribers has already been made and it will further help the WWE to set a new milestone. Additionally, it was noted that Royal Rumble 2024 is likely to become the most-watched event under this chronology.

Royal Rumble 2024: Three Legendary Names Reportedly Attending WWE PLE

While more announcements are likely to be made for Royal Rumble 2024, the current confirmations are there about having both the men’s and women’s Royal Rumble matches on the show along with a fatal 4-way match for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship. Roman Reigns will defend his title against LA Knight, AJ Styles, and Randy Orton.

A set of surprise appearances are expected at Royal Rumble 2024 including the likes of Naomi (Trinity Fatu) and Brock Lesnar. Former DX member X-Pac is also in the conversation although he’s recently turned down the chances. Naomi is done with her TNA Wrestling tenure while Lesnar is ready to be back on WWE TV in time for the Wrestlemania 40 season.

WWE Royal Rumble 2024 PLE Match Card

WWE Royal Rumble 2024 Premium Live Event is scheduled to go down on January 27, 2024, at Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida. The currently confirmed match card is given below,

– Undisputed WWE Universal Championship Match: Roman Reigns vs. AJ Styles vs. Randy Orton vs. LA Knight

– WWE United States Championship Match: Logan Paul vs. Kevin Owens

– Men’s Royal Rumble Match: CM Punk, Cody Rhodes, Shinsuke Nakamura, Bobby Lashley, Drew McIntyre & 25 More TBD

– Women’s Royal Rumble Match: Bayley, Becky Lynch, Nia Jax, Bianca Belair, Nia Jax & 25 More TBD