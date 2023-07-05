Roman Reigns has established himself as perhaps the greatest in pro wrestling of all time via his ongoing title reign. After transitioning to The Tribal Chief character, he has dominated the competition in WWE since the summer of 2020. With WWE introducing the new world heavyweight championship on Raw, the undisputed title is certainly going nowhere from his shoulder, anytime soon, much to the dismay of many fans.

On the flip side, the followers of The Tribal Chief would be happy to learn that after remaining merely a few days with his title, Roman Reigns is closing in on breaking a major record once again. First, at Night of Champions 2023, he completed 1000 days as the reigning Universal Champion, counting from his winning day which is Payback 2020 in August of that year.

Roman Reigns to break Pedro Morales’ championship reign record

Moving a few days ahead, Roman Reigns will equal and break a WWE veteran’s record. Stats show that he is only a few days away from tying Pedro Morales’ record of 1027 days as the world champion. That being said, the undisputed champion would have to hold on to his belt for 16 more days after Night of Champions 2023.

Thus, Roman Reigns would be the first star to break the record in 36 years. WWE Hall of Famer Hulk Hogan last broke that record in October 1987. The Hulkster won the title during old-school WWF days on the MSG Network show on January 23, 1984. Then he broke Pedro Morales’ record in 1987 before dropping the title in 1988 to Andre the Giant.

We’re confident about Roman Reigns breaking Pedro’s record since he’s not booked to defend his undisputed titles at Night of Champions 2023. Given his part-time schedule, he won’t possibly put his title on the line until Summerslam slated for August 5.

Roman Reigns last defended the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship against Cody Rhodes in the main event of WrestleMania 39 Sunday on April 2. Proving the fans wrong, he crushed the dreams of The American Nightmare and continued with his title reign. Apart from MITB and Summerslam appearances, he’s currently scheduled to appear on WWE’s Madison Square Garden show in July.