If the previous reports were to go by then WWE was committed to bringing WrestleMania 43 to the city of Nashville, Tennessee. According to Tennessee Titans CEO Burke Nihill, they requested the WWE to bring the Show of Shows to their city. In an update, they might have received the good news that their pledge was eventually granted.

WWE is always making plans for the future all the time, and it looks like they’ve finalized the location of Wrestlemania 43. Earlier this year, WrestleMania 39 went down at the SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles, California and it was a major success. Per WWE’s confirmations, WrestleMania 40 will go down in Philadelphia in 2024.

Wrestlemania 40: Roman Reigns To Defend His Undisputed Title Against Top WWE Raw Superstar

Wrestlemania 43 to go down from a new stadium in Nashville

With the 41 and 42 edition announcements still pending, we have already received updates on who is getting to host the showcase of the immortals in 2027 for WrestleMania 43. The Wrestling Observer Newsletter has reported that WWE is planning to hold the 2027 installment of WrestleMania in Nashville since a new stadium will open in that same year,

“The 2027 WrestleMania is officially in Nashville at what will be a new stadium that opens that year. The idea is that Mania would be the first or one of the first big events at the stadium even before the Titans start playing there a few months later. Burke Nihill, the President and CEO of the Titans made that announcement.”

WWE Smackdown: Bombshell Diva Not Returning To TV Anytime Soon?

Wrestlemania, WWE’s Biggest PLE of the year is a huge money garner for any city who is fortunate enough to be the host. The craze among this show has got even bigger since it became a two-night spectacle from 2020 onward. With tourists from around the world coming to the host city and spending thousands of dollars during WrestleMania week, the city travel and tourism department gains a lot and Tennessee wants to be a part of that experience with Wrestlemania 43.

Speaking to 104.5 The Zone, Burke Nihill, President and CEO of the NFL’s Tennessee Titans was confident enough that the Showcase of the Immortals in the form of Wrestlemania 43 was coming to their city. Nissan Stadium with a capacity of 69,000 was the expected venue to host the show. However, Nihill also clarified hosting the WWE PLE in a new stadium and not at the Nissan Stadium.