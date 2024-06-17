The former Pakistan captain and a legend of the game, Inzamam-ul-Haq has shown his concerns on the squad of the Pakistan team for the ongoing ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024, under the leadership of Babar Azam, where they were eliminated from the group stage, for the very first time in the history of the competition.

Even with the United States of America and Canada- two associate nations in their group, the 2009 champions failed to make their way into the ‘super eight’ stage of the event.

In the squad, the selection committee of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) went with a stable team, besides bringing back their two retired player- Imad Wasim and Mohammad Amir, both of who ended up with fair performances in the tournament. However, by choosing experience, they lacked the young energy of the side.

‘Badi sharamdagi hoti hai ki…’- Inzamam-ul-Haq

The former Pakistan batter Inzamam-ul-Haq feels that it’s quite concerning that in the whole of Pakistan, they were lacking to get a proper middle-order batter.

In the World Cup, the team went with Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan in the opening position, with Usman Khan coming at number three, followed by genuine aggressive opener Fakhar Zaman. When Saim Ayub got a chance in the team, Babar came at three, and Usman was demoted to number five.

‘Jis tarah ki selection hui, hai, aisi, selection nahi karni hai. Pehle se lekar paanchwi tak sab openers hi khel rahe hai. Koi middle-order hi nahi hai Pakistan me.’ The retired Pakistan opener Inzamam-ul-Haq expressed on his YouTube channel. ‘Badi sharamdagi hoti hai ki poore Pakistan me koi middle order batsmen hi nahi hai, jisko him select kar sake.’ (The way the selections have been done, that’s not the right way. From the top to number five, all are openers. It’s quite embarrassing that Pakistan don’t have any middle-order batter).

The veteran didn’t mention the name, but he blamed the spinner who didn’t bowl much for the whole course of the tournament and still kept on playing in the playing eleven.

‘Bowlers aise hai ki who as a spinner select huwe hai aur who batsman ban gaya, who bowling kar hi nahi rahe.’ The veteran player Inzamam-ul-Haq reflected. ‘Teen teen matches ho gaye, nahi kar rahe. Issh tarah ki selection nahi hoi chhaiye, yeh thoda sa change hona chhaiye.’ (The spinners have been selected who aren’t bowling and playing as batter for three games. That kind of selection shouldn’t happen).

The former captain also advised that the team management and the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) should ensure that the out-of-form players should return to the first-class games to improve their skills.

‘Jis ladke se achchi performance nahi ho rahi aap usko drop kare, who first-class jake khele.’ The 54-year-old Inzamam-ul-Haq elaborated. ‘Pakistan board ish cheeze ko make sure kare ki woh aake cricket khele Pakistan me, taaki who apni khoyi hui performance wapas laa sake.’ (Those lads who haven’t performed well should return to the first-class system. The PCB should make sure that these players play in Pakistan, so that they can get their lost form back)

The experienced batter stressed that these struggles of the team isn’t only for this World Cup, and have been going on for a while.

‘Yeh sirf T20 World Cup ki struggle nahi hai. Hum Asia Cup se struggle karte huwe aa rahe hai. Asia Cup ho gaya, ODI World Cup ho gaya. Uske baad 2-3 series Kheli Pakistan team kahi bhi on top nazar nehi aayi.’ The Multan-born Inzamam-ul-Haq emphasized. ‘United nazar nehi aayi, individual performances hoti hai. Toh uske liye chance hona bahut jaruri hey.’

With their next T20I series happening at the end of this year, the Pakistan board and the management could take time before bringing a change in the format.