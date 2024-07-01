Professional wrestling legend and two times WWE Hall of Famer believes WWE should bring more TNA Wrestling stars to make sporadic appearances. There had been recent instances where some of the biggest TNA Wrestling stars appeared in WWE, one of them even did a storyline in the NXT recently.

The first TNA Wrestling star to do a crossover in WWE was Mickie James. She appeared as a surprise entrant during the women’s Royal Rumble match at the Royal Rumble event of 2022. She was the Impact Knockouts Champion during the time and also played her Impact Wrestling in gimmick during this special appearance.

WWE’s Next Big Star? Booker T’s Push for This TNA Talent

There was another special appearance from a TNA Wrestling star was organized and it was during the Royal Rumble event of 2024 as the TNA Knockouts Champion Jordynne Grace. She carried the TNA Knockouts title while making her entrance and she survived in the Rumble match for nearly 20 minutes and she had been quite impressive.

Grace also appeared in the NXT recently which is the developmental territory of WWE. She challenged Roxanne Perez for the NXT Women’s Championship at the NXT Battleground event of 2024. Grace could not beat Perez for the title but she was really impressive. This is still considered one of the best cross overs yet.

There are rumors that we may get to see more cross overs in the future and two times WWE Hall of Famer Booker T wants to see two times and current TNA World Champion Moose cross over in WWE. Moose had been really impressive in TNA Wrestling so far. While speaking on his Hall of Fame podcast recently, the WWE Hall of Famer said;

“I want to see Moose inside the WWE. I want to see this dude in the ring taking on some of the best guys in the world because we got a chance to see Moose up close and personal in Reality of Wrestling, right. And when he was at Reality of Wrestling, he wrestled one of the best indie guys that we had to offer at that time in Mysterious Q.

“And I’m gonna tell you right now, those guys, Q and Moose went out there and had a hell of a match. Moose showed me he was more than just a big man that night, man, I was so impressed with this dude,” concluded the two times WWE Hall of Famer who is presently active as the colour commentator of the NXT.

