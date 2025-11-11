The leading sports news website 1xBat Sporting Lines has signed a partnership agreement with Abu Dhabi T10, a rapidly growing cricket league. The partnership covers all matches in the ninth season, which will be from November 18 to 30.

The Abu Dhabi T10 championship was first held in 2017 and introduced the world to a new cricket format with innings of up to 10 overs. In the 9th season, eight popular teams will compete for the prestigious title and prize money. The tournament will be held in two stages: the regular season and the playoffs. International cricket stars Harbhajan Singh, Andre Russell, Kieron Pollard, Shimron Hetmyer, Piyush Chawla, and Faf du Plessis will play in the league this season. All championship matches will take place at Zayed Cricket Stadium.

Shared values inspire the partnership between 1xBat and Abu Dhabi T10. The collaboration will implement comprehensive initiatives to increase the league’s visibility and attract new supporters.

“We are delighted to be sponsoring Abu Dhabi T10 for the second season in a row. Fans love this dynamic league for its players’ skill and the unpredictability of its matches. Informative, entertaining, and analytical content about the main tournament intrigues will contribute to unlocking the championship’s potential and increasing the popularity of cricket,” said the 1xBat representative.

“It’s great that 1xBat will be covering the key events of the new season. This partnership will give a powerful media boost to increasing the tournament’s visibility in India. We stand for every viewer and continue to work for the future of cricket,” concluded the Abu Dhabi T10 representative.

As part of the partnership, the 1xBat logo will be featured on the playing and training kits of the teams participating in the tournament, on LED boards around the perimeter of the Zayed Cricket Stadium, on the dugout seats, and in the stands. Also, it will be displayed on the big screen during the toss.

The leading sports website has obtained the right to use players’ photos and team logos to generate themed content. Another essential result of the collaboration will be the exclusive merchandise release for fans.

1xBat Sporting Lines is an online news platform from India where you can find the most important sports news. 1xBat readers get daily updates on cricket, kabaddi, football, and other sports. Site visitors can see team rankings and find predictions for sporting events. 1xBat Sporting Lines has become the sponsor of Desert Vipers in the International League T20 (ILT20 2025). Also, the news platform signed a sponsorship agreement with Tamil Thalaivas for the 11th season of the Pro Kabaddi League. The brand is the official sponsor as the ‘powered by’ partner of the 8th and 9th seasons of the Abu Dhabi T10 Cricket League.