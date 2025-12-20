Sydney is ready for a big clash as the city rivalry returns in the ongoing Big Bash League 2025-26 (BBL 2025-26). The highly anticipated match between the Sydney Sixers and the Sydney Thunder will be played on Saturday, December 20, at the Sydney Showground Stadium.

Both the Sydney Sixers and Sydney Thunder teams are still searching for their first win of the ongoing BBL 2025-26 season, which makes this match even more important. The Sydney Thunder began their campaign with a narrow and painful last-ball loss against the Hobart Hurricanes.

On the other hand, the Sydney Sixers have had a difficult start to the season. The three-time champions have lost both of their opening matches and are struggling to find momentum. The Sydney Sixers’ net run rate has also suffered and is currently at a negative 0.616.

With both teams eager to win the game, the stakes are high in this crosstown battle. A win at the Sydney Showground Stadium could lift confidence, while another loss would only add to the pressure in the ongoing Big Bash League 2025-26.

Sydney Thunder vs Sydney Sixers Preview – 7th BBL 2025-26 Match

Match Sydney Thunder vs Sydney Sixers

Date December 20, 2025

Time 1:45 pm IST / 8:15 am GMT / 7:15 pm Local

Venue Sydney Showground Stadium, Sydney

Series Big Bash League 2025-26

Sydney Thunder vs Sydney Sixers Head-to-Head Record:

Matches Played: 27

Sydney Thunder Won: 8

Sydney Sixers Won: 18

No Result/Tied: 2

Sydney Thunder vs Sydney Sixers – Weather Report:

The Sydney Derby has seen a lot of rain over the years whenever the two teams meet, but the 7th match of the ongoing BBL 2025-26 clash is unlikely to be affected by the weather on Saturday (December 20). Saturday evening in Sydney is expected to be pleasant with partly cloudy skies.

The temperature is expected to be comfortable, ranging between 25 and 27°C. Humidity levels are likely to be moderate at around 58 percent, making it a fairly enjoyable evening overall for both fans and players at Sydney Showground Stadium, Sydney.

Sydney Thunder vs Sydney Sixers – Pitch report:

Batting has usually been a real challenge at the Sydney Showground Stadium, and the numbers clearly prove that. The pitch of this venue used to be a bit slow, making the big hitting tough. The bounce can feel soft and spongy, so the batters find it really challenging to time the ball cleanly.

Given that, making runs at this venue is extremely tough, with first-innings scores generally around between 145 and 155. Fast bowlers have enjoyed these conditions more than spinners. The pacers have been more effective, having an average of 20.37 runs per wicket.

On the other hand, spinners have found it tougher, averaging 25.57 runs per wicket. Overall, smart bowling and careful batting usually make the biggest difference at the Sydney Showground Stadium.

Sydney Thunder vs Sydney Sixers – Squads:

Sydney Sixers: Daniel Hughes, Babar Azam, Josh Philippe (wk), Moises Henriques (c), Jordan Silk, Jack Edwards, Jafer Chohan, Todd Murphy, Kane Richardson, Joel Davies, Ben Dwarshuis, Hayden Kerr, Mitchell Perry, Lachlan Shaw

Sydney Thunder: Sam Konstas, David Warner (c), Matthew Gilkes, Cameron Bancroft, Sam Billings (wk), Shadab Khan, Reece Topley, Tanveer Sangha, Blake Nikitaras, Daniel Sams, Chris Green, Nathan McAndrew, Tom Andrews, Ryan Hadley

Sydney Thunder vs Sydney Sixers – Predicted Playing XIs:

Sydney Thunder: Sam Konstas, David Warner (c), Matthew Gilkes, Cameron Bancroft, Sam Billings (wk), Shadab Khan, Daniel Sams, Chris Green, Nathan McAndrew, Tanveer Sangha, Reece Topley

Sydney Sixers: Babar Azam, Daniel Hughes, Moises Henriques (c), Josh Philippe (wk), Jordan Silk, Jack Edwards, Ben Dwarshuis, Hayden Kerr, Joel Davies, Mitchell Perry, Kane Richardson