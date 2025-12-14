Big Bash League 2025-26 (BBL 2025-26) is all set to get underway on Sunday (December 14) in Perth. The 15th edition of the Big Bash League opener will be played between the Perth Scorchers and the Sydney Sixers at the Perth Stadium in Perth on Sunday.

The Perth Scorchers are heading into the Big Bash League 2025-26 with an aim to reclaim the title. Last season did not go as planned, as they managed to win only four matches and narrowly missed out on a spot in the BBL playoffs.

In the last season, Cooper Connolly was the standout batter for the Scorchers, finishing as their top run-scorer with 351 runs. With the ball, Jason Behrendorff led the attack brilliantly, picking up 17 wickets and often striking early to put pressure on the opposition.

Looking ahead, the Perth Scorchers have a powerful squad that looks ready to make an impact. The team includes several proven match winners. Mitchell Marsh brings experience, leadership, and big-hitting ability. Aaron Hardie continues to grow into a dependable all-rounder, while Josh Inglis adds energy and firepower at the top of the order.

In the bowling department, Jhye Richardson adds pace and aggression, making the Scorchers dangerous in all phases of the game. With Behrendorff and Richardson leading the attack, the bowling unit looks strong and balanced.

On the other hand, the Sydney Sixers had a strong run in the last Big Bash League season. They reached the playoffs but were knocked out by Sydney Thunder in the Challenger match. Moises Henriques was their top run-scorer with 236 runs, while Ben Dwarshuis led the bowling with 14 wickets.

The Sydney Sixers are a bowling-heavy team, but their batting lacks power. The addition of Pakistan batting superstar Babar Azam strengthens the batting even more, giving the team a calm and reliable presence. They also have Australian batting icon Steve Smith, but he will join the side after the ongoing Ashes 2025-26 against England at home.

Venue Optus Stadium, Perth

Perth Scorchers vs Sydney Sixers – Weather Report:

Rain is expected to play a spoilsport in the BBL 2025-26 opener at the Optus Stadium in Perth. Heavy rain, lightning, and the sound of thunder are expected on the match day. The start of the season opener will be massively impacted by the bad weather in Perth.

Perth Scorchers vs Sydney Sixers – Pitch report:

The Optus Stadium is famous for its fast surface and sharp bounce, which suits pace bowlers, especially early in the game. Batters often find it hard at the start, but once they get used to the pace, scoring becomes easier because the ball races across the outfield.

A first-innings score of around 160 to 170 is usually competitive, but teams chasing enjoyed more success at the Optus Stadium, winning nearly two-thirds of the matches. Captains winning the toss usually choose to bowl first and rely on their batting strength to chase the target.

Perth Scorchers vs Sydney Sixers – Squads:

Perth Scorchers: Ashton Turner (c), Ashton Agar, Finn Allen, Mahli Beardman, Cooper Connolly. Brody Couch, Joel Curtis, Laurie Evans, Sam Fanning, Aaron Hardie, Nick Hobson, Bryce Jackson, Mitch Marsh, Joel Paris

Sydney Sixers: Moises Henriques (c), Babar Azam, Joel Davies, Ben Dwarshuis, Jack Edwards, Daniel Hughes, Hayden Kerr, Ben Manenti, Todd Murphy, Mitch Perry, Josh Philippe (wk), Lachlan Shaw, Harjas Singh, Charlie Stobo

Perth Scorchers vs Sydney Sixers – Predicted Playing XIs:

Perth Scorchers: Ashton Turner (C), Mitchell Marsh, Finn Allen (WK), Laurie Evans, Cooper Connolly, Ashton Agar, Joel Paris, Jhye Richardson, Nick Hobson, Lance Morris, Bryce Jackson

Sydney Sixers: Babar Azam, Daniel Hughes, Moises Henriques (C), Josh Philippe (WK), Jordan Silk, Jack Edwards, Sean Abbott, Kane Richardson, Mitch Perry, Hayden Kerr, Todd Murphy