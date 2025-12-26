The Sydney Sixers will host the Melbourne Stars in the first match of a blockbuster Boxing Day double-header in the 11th match of the ongoing Big Bash League 2025-26 (BBL 2025-26) at the iconic Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG) in Sydney on Friday, December 26.

Both the Sydney Sixers and the Melbourne Stars are coming into the big BBL 2025-26 clash on the back of their previous victories, and they would now love to continue their momentum in the tournament.

The Sixers are sitting in third place on the BBL 2025-26 points table after losing two games of their three outings in the tournament so far. The Australian star Josh Philippe has been the standout batter for the Sixers so far with an impressive 170 runs.

With the ball, Jack Edwards is currently their leading wicket taker with 8 wickets in three games in the ongoing Big Bash League 2025-26. The Sixers come into this game with confidence after their stunning 47-run victory over local rivals Sydney Thunder in their last outing.

On the other hand, the Melbourne Stars are enjoying a perfect run at the top of the points table, having won both of their matches so far. Marcus Stoinis has been their most reliable batter with 94 runs in those two games, while Pakistan’s Haris Rauf has been the key performer.

Rauf has so far taken 5 wickets in the tournament. The Stars are also riding high on momentum after a massive 6-wicket win over the Adelaide Strikers in their previous BBL 2025-26 match.

Sydney Sixers vs Melbourne Stars – Weather Report:

The conditions at the Sydney Cricket Ground on Friday, December 26, 2025, are fairly cool and unsettled. The temperature is expected to be around 17°C, and the sky remains overcast for most of the day. Light rain is expected at intervals, so the weather may stay a bit gloomy.

There is roughly a one-in-three chance of rain, meaning short showers could pop up now and then. A steady breeze is blowing from the south-southwest at around 18 to 20 miles per hour, while humidity levels are comfortable between 64 and 67 percent.

Sydney Sixers vs Melbourne Stars – Pitch report:

The SCG pitch usually offers a fair battle between batters and bowlers. Fast bowlers get some help early, especially with the new ball, and can trouble batters at the start. If batters handle that phase carefully, batting becomes easier as the pitch settles.

Once set, scoring runs is smoother because the ball comes nicely onto the bat and the outfield is very quick. In the middle overs, spinners play an important role as the ball gets older. With the average first-innings score around 160, teams often prefer to bat first after winning the toss since the pitch is best early on.

Sydney Sixers vs Melbourne Stars – Squads:

Sydney Sixers: Moises Henriques (c), Sean Abbott, Babar Azam, Jafer Chohan, Joel Davies, Ben Dwarshuis, Jack Edwards, Daniel Hughes, Ben Manenti, Josh Phillipe, Kane Richardson, Jake Scott, Lachlan Shaw, Jordan Silk

Melbourne Stars: Marcus Stoinis (c), Hilton Cartwright, Joe Clarke, Tom Curran, Sam Harper, Liam Hatcher, Campbell Kellaway, Glenn Maxwell, Hamish McKenzie, Jono Merlo, Haris Rauf, Peter Siddle, Mitch Swepson, Tom Whitney

Sydney Sixers vs Melbourne Stars – Predicted Playing XIs:

Sydney Sixers XI: Daniel Hughes, Babar Azam, Josh Philippe (wk), Moises Henriques (c), Jordan Silk, Jack Edwards, Ben Dwarshuis, Joel Davies, Todd Murphy, Ben Manenti, Kane Richardson

Melbourne Stars XI: Joe Clarke, Hilton Cartwright, Campbell Kellaway, Marcus Stoinis (c), Glenn Maxwell, Sam Harper (wk), Hilton Cartwright, Tom Curran, Mitchell Swepson, Haris Rauf, Peter Siddle