T20 World Cup 2026: Cricket Ireland Rejects Venue Change Request, Big Setback for Bangladesh

The Bangladesh Cricket Board has suffered a major setback ahead of the ICC T20 World Cup 2026. Bangladesh’s request to shift their matches out of India has been rejected, as Cricket Ireland refused to change its group or venue.

Bangladesh had approached the International Cricket Council citing security concerns in India and asked for their matches to be moved to Sri Lanka.

Bangladesh Sought Group Swap With Ireland

As per reports, the Bangladesh Cricket Board requested the ICC to swap their group with Ireland so they could play their matches in Sri Lanka instead of India. However, Cricket Ireland made it clear that there would be no change to the original schedule.

According to a report by Cricbuzz, a Cricket Ireland official confirmed that they had received full assurance from the ICC regarding the venues.

“We have been clearly told that there will be no deviation from the original schedule. We will play all our group matches in Sri Lanka,” a CI official said.

Group Details and Match Venues Remain Unchanged

In the T20 World Cup 2026, Ireland are placed in Group B, along with Australia, Sri Lanka, Zimbabwe, and Oman. Ireland will play all their group-stage matches in Sri Lanka — the first three in Colombo and the final one in Pallekele.

Bangladesh, meanwhile, are part of Group C, which includes England, West Indies, Nepal, and Italy. As per the current schedule, Bangladesh are set to play three matches in Kolkata and one match in Mumbai.

Bangladesh Raises Security Concerns in India

Bangladesh have expressed hesitation about traveling to India for the tournament, citing security concerns for players, support staff, media, and fans. On Saturday evening, the BCB formally requested the ICC to move their matches to Sri Lanka by swapping groups with Ireland.

Following this request, a two-member ICC delegation visited Dhaka to discuss the matter and explain the security arrangements planned in India.

ICC Officials Meet BCB in Dhaka

The ICC delegation included Gaurav Saxena, General Manager (Events and Corporate Communication), and Andrew Fgrave, General Manager of the ICC Integrity Unit. Fgrave attended the meeting in person, while Saxena joined virtually due to visa delays.

After the meeting, the BCB released a statement confirming the discussion.

“The Bangladesh Cricket Board held a meeting with ICC representatives to discuss Bangladesh’s participation in the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026,” the statement read.

The BCB also said they shared concerns raised by the Bangladesh government regarding safety during matches in India.

No Change in Schedule, Bangladesh Left Disappointed

Despite Bangladesh’s concerns, the ICC and Cricket Ireland have made it clear that the original group and venue schedule will remain unchanged. Ireland’s firm stand has effectively closed the door on Bangladesh’s hopes of playing their matches in Sri Lanka.

With the tournament starting next month, Bangladesh now face uncertainty as the controversy continues, while other teams prepare as per schedule.