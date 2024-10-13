Ravichandran Ashwin made light of an RCB fan’s fantasy of having Rohit Sharma playing for Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the IPL 2025 tournament. The fans also wanted Rohit Sharma to open with Virat Kohli together in the M Chinnaswamy Stadium.

The IPL has released rules and regulations ahead of the Mega auction, allowing teams to retain up to five capped and six overall players through straight retention or the Right-To-Match (RTM) card.

Teams may be hesitant to exceed three retentions, as the fourth and fifth retentions are charged at ₹ 18 and ₹ crores, respectively, similar to the previous two.

Rohit Sharma is heavily reported to be entering the IPL 2025 auction. This is especially true because Mumbai Indians had replaced Rohit as their captain ahead of IPL 2024 with Hardik Pandya.

Rohit had an erratic 2024 IPL season with the bat, amassing 417 runs at an average of 32.08 and a strike rate of 150 in 14 games. However, MI had a terrible season, winning only four of their 14 matches and finishing last in the points table.

Be ready to lose 20 crore from your purse: Ravichandran Ashwin on if RCB will bid for Rohit Sharma

During an online interaction between Ravichandran Ashwin, journalist Vimal Kumar, and a fan, the conversation was happening on Rohit Sharma entering the auction.

The third person, possibly an RCB fan, very passionately gave a small speech on why Rohit Sharma should be bought by RCB in the IPL 2025 auction if the ‘hitman’ enters the mega auction.

The fan outlined how it will help the RCB franchise with someone like Rohit Sharma coming into the side. Rohit is the joint-most successful captain in IPL history with MS Dhoni with five IPL titles each.

“Rohit Sharma will be released by Mumbai Indians. And RCB will go full throttle. If I am the management, I will go full throttle. When two Indian cricket superstars will join together. RCB is already management. Already it is so big from a brand. And then more and more. He says in the movie. More and more. It will keep going this way,” the fan set up a complete scenario.

Ravichandran Ashwin heard the whole thing but then said for this whole thing to come true, RCB would need to lose INR 20 crore from their purse.

Here is the video:

RCB fan – i would go all out for Rohit Sharma in auction just imagine Rohit and kohli opening in chinnaswamy. Le Ash Anna – then forget 20 crores from your purse 😂👌 RCB fans are begging 😹😹 pic.twitter.com/KDV7rssUwO — Vishu (@Ro_45stan) October 12, 2024

Also Read: Ahmed Shahzad Recommends This Movie To Pakistan After Innings And 47-run Defeat vs England