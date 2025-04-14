WWE Universe has mixed reactions to Rhea Ripley’s scheduled championship matchup for Wrestlemania 41. Being a popular superstar from the active roster, many fans are happy with the fact that she does have a matchup in the first place while some aren’t happy with how the match builds progressed on Monday Night Raw.

In the opening segment of the April 7 episode of WWE Raw, the general manager of the show, Adam Pearce made the announcement that Rhea Ripley has been added to the originally announced IYO SKY vs. Bianca Belair Women’s World Championship Match at Wrestlemania 41 to make it a triple threat.

Kicking off the Wrestlemania 41 week in style, Rhea Ripley dropped a jaw-dropping mirror selfie wearing a black bikini. Showcasing her inked physique, the thirst trap content having the “One week 🃏 #WrestleMania” caption caught instant attention. Plus, many assumed that it was gently reminded of the streak that MAMI possesses at the grandest stage of them all.

From a statistical standpoint, if Rhea Ripley wins at Wrestlemania 41 then she’ll become an overall seven-time women’s champion. Irrespective of a win, she’d also be continuing with a streak that’s seen her involved in a championship match at every WrestleMania that she’s competed in. Furthermore, she’s been at six straight WrestleManias. The full rundown of her ‘Mania matches is given below,

– WrestleMania 36 (2020) – Lost to Charlotte Flair, dropping the NXT Women’s Championship

– WrestleMania 37 (2021) – Lost in a Women’s Tag Team Championship Fatal-4-Way alongside Liv Morgan

– WrestleMania 38 (2022) – Lost in a Women’s Tag Title Fatal-4-Way alongside Liv Morgan

– WrestleMania 39 (2023) – Defeated Charlotte Flair to win the SmackDown Women’s Championship

– WrestleMania 40 (2024) – Retained the Women’s World Championship vs. Becky Lynch

– WrestleMania 41 (2025) – Set to challenge IYO SKY and Bianca Belair for the WWE Women’s Championship Triple Threat

Wrestlemania 41 WWE premium live event will emanate from the Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada, on Saturday and Sunday, April 19 and 20. To date, 13 matches have been confirmed for the biggest PLE night of the year, as given below,

WWE Wrestlemania 41 PLE Night One Match Card

– Triple Threat Match: Roman Reigns vs. CM Punk vs. Seth Rollins (Wrestlemania 41 Night One Main Event)

– WWE World Heavyweight Championship Match: Gunther (c) vs. Jey Uso

– WWE Women’s Championship Match: Tiffany Stratton (c) vs. Charlotte Flair

– WWE United States Championship Match: LA Knight (c) vs. Jacob Fatu

– WWE World Tag Team Championship Match: War Raiders (c) vs. The New Day

– Jade Cargill vs. Naomi

– Rey Mysterio vs. El Grande Americano (Chad Gable in a mask)

Wrestlemania 41 PLE Night Two Match Card

– Undisputed WWE Championship Match: Cody Rhodes (c) vs. John Cena (Wrestlemania 41 Night Two Main Event)

– WWE Women’s World Championship Triple Threat Match: IYO SKY (c) vs. Bianca Belair vs. Rhea Ripley

– WWE Intercontinental Championship Fatal-4-Way Match: Bron Breakker (c) vs. Penta, Finn Balor, and Dominik Mysterio

– WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship Match: Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez (c) vs. Women’s Intercontinental Champion Lyra Valkyria & Bayley

– Sin City Street Fight: Drew McIntyre vs. Damian Priest

– AJ Styles vs. Logan Paul