After many feared that the veteran female talent Bayley would probably be sitting out of the Wrestlemania 41 card, WWE found her a suitable match for the biggest event of the year. Competing in a title match on the show, she’s now looking forward to becoming a three-time champion with another reigning champion from the current Raw roster.

A new championship match for Wrestlemania 41 was made official following the latest episode of WWE Smackdown. In the opening contest of the April 11 episode of the Friday Night show, Bayley & Women’s Intercontinental Champion Lyra Valkyria won a Gauntlet Match to earn the right to challenge the WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions, Liv Morgan & Raquel Rodriguez.

Speaking on the suddenly-received title match opportunity at Wrestlemania 41, Bayley and Valkyria reflected their mindsets in a Smackdown-exclusive video. Draped in the shirt of the respective tag-team partners, the duo reflected on their journey to the PLE. Speaking on the gauntlet win, Lyra’s first-time teaming with Bayley, teased an instant chemistry with the Role Model,

“We just ran through the very best that the women’s division has to offer and I’m going to WrestleMania with the Role Model!”

As for Bayley, she reminded that Bayley runs deep as the connection with Lyra runs deep, as she first met her years ago during a WWE fan event. Furthermore, she’s hopeful to capture the tag team gold for the third time, a title via which she had achieved a first-ever accolade,

“I’ve been a tag team champion in the past, I’m the first ever. And I’m a two-time, so if I become a three times the charm, I’m honored to be able to do that with you.”

Bayley and Sasha Banks won the first-ever Elimination Chamber match back in 2019 to become the very first women’s tag team champions in WWE history. Later, they recaptured the title in 2020. That being said, Bayley would capture the title for the third time with Lyra provided they beat Morgan and Rodriguez at Wrestlemania 41.

Wrestlemania 41 WWE premium live event will emanate from the Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada, on Saturday and Sunday, April 19 and 20. To date, 13 matches have been confirmed for the biggest PLE night of the year as given below,

WWE Wrestlemania 41 PLE Night One Match Card

– Triple Threat Match: Roman Reigns vs. CM Punk vs. Seth Rollins (Wrestlemania 41 Night One Main Event)

– WWE World Heavyweight Championship Match: Gunther (c) vs. Jey Uso

– WWE Women’s Championship Match: Tiffany Stratton (c) vs. Charlotte Flair

– WWE United States Championship Match: LA Knight (c) vs. Jacob Fatu

– WWE World Tag Team Championship Match: War Raiders (c) vs. The New Day

– Jade Cargill vs. Naomi

– Rey Mysterio vs. El Grande Americano (Chad Gable in a mask)

Wrestlemania 41 PLE Night Two Match Card

– Undisputed WWE Championship Match: Cody Rhodes (c) vs. John Cena (Wrestlemania 41 Night Two Main Event)

– WWE Women’s World Championship Triple Threat Match: IYO SKY (c) vs. Bianca Belair vs. Rhea Ripley

– WWE Intercontinental Championship Fatal-4-Way Match: Bron Breakker (c) vs. Penta, Finn Balor, and Dominik Mysterio

– WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship Match: Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez (c) vs. Women’s Intercontinental Champion Lyra Valkyria & Bayley

– Sin City Street Fight: Drew McIntyre vs. Damian Priest

– AJ Styles vs. Logan Paul