Less than a week away in the WWE calendar, Wrestlemania 41 will witness Charlotte Flair back in action after a year’s hiatus as she’s set to challenge the WWE Women’s Champion Tiffany Stratton for the title. Upon winning the 2025 Women’s Royal Rumble bout, she’s entitled to a title match, and it’s happening on the Night One card for the Show of Shows.

As the match buildup continues, there is tons of news available regarding the personal drama between Charlotte Flair and Tiffany Stratton following the April 4 episode of WWE Smackdown. The two traded personal jabs during a promo segment, seemingly going off-script to amp things up, drawing backstage heat from the WWE officials.

Further reports are now available regarding Charlotte Flair dealing with significant backstage problems within the WWE. According to a new report from the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, the issues are said to stem from her recent interactions with younger members of the roster, not particularly with Tiffany Stratton, since her return to action in January 2025.

Charlotte Flair is trying to conduct herself like John Cena in the past

According to the report, several people within the company are upset with how Charlotte Flair has presented herself behind the scenes in recent weeks. The attempt was noted to be rubbing the young people the wrong way, leading to a massive impact on the ongoing Wrestlemania program. One source told the Observer:

“Charlotte is trying to rattle young talent in the way (John) Cena used to and Randy (Orton) used to but the problem is Charlotte has f**ked this whole program because she can’t adjust like they could. She’s trying to embarrass Tiffany.”

With the current on-screen tension clearly being visible with Stratton, these backstage problems had garnered extra attention, mostly thanks to the unscripted and messy segment from April 4. WWE has therefore tried to incorporate the possible real-life heat into the storyline. However, some within the company believe that it’s Charlotte Flair’s conduction that has led to the unwanted friction.

Last Friday night on Smackdown, Tiffany Stratton and Charlotte Flair brawled once again, this time in a parking lot, which reportedly included stiff physicality. Despite the intensity featured in the segment, all parties involved were said to be fine. Plus, backstage producers and WWE personnel are said to be satisfied with how things went down.