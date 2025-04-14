The final builds for Wrestlemania 41 from the WWE Raw side will be seen on this week’s Netflix episode of Monday Night Raw. A couple of announcements for the night have already been made, last week with a few more coming on social media, yesterday night.

WWE Raw General Manager Adam Pearce published a video on Sunday revealing that CM Punk, Paul Heyman, and Seth Rollins have been added to the lineup for the prime show scheduled from California. Punk and Rollins’ opponent at WrestleMania, Roman Reigns, was already there for a show-up, meaning all three names for Wrestlemania 41 Night One main event will be there to produce a chaotic sequence.

“Seth ‘Freakin’ Rollins, CM Punk, Paul Heyman, and yes, the OTC himself, Roman Reigns, will be live in Sacramento,” Pearce stated in the message relayed through the video.

Wrestlemania 41: Rhea Ripley Thirst Trap Photo Reminds Intact Streak Heading Into WWE PLE

In more additions to the card, Pearce noted that the World Heavyweight Champion Gunther will be there on WWE Raw ahead of his Wrestlemania title bout against Royal Rumble match winner, Jey Uso. Logan Paul will be attending the show to watch his ‘Mania opponent AJ Styles’ scheduled match against Karrion Kross.

Furthermore, one-half of the women’s tag team champions, Liv Morgan is scheduled to be on WWE Raw as she takes on Bayley in a singles contest. This match stems from Bayley and Lyra Valkyria winning a gauntlet match on SmackDown to earn a tag team title match against Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez at WWE WrestleMania 41.

“We now know who our Women’s Tag Team Champions will defend against at WrestleMania — and you’re gonna get a taste of it. Bayley will go one-on-one with the woman representing Judgment Day, Liv Morgan,” Pearce noted on Morgan vs. Bayley on WWE Raw.

More On Alexa Bliss Getting Snubbed From WWE Wrestlemania 41 Card

WWE Raw April 14 Episode Match Card

The April 14 episode of WWE Raw, which is the final episode before the Wrestlemania 41 premium live event, takes place at the Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, California, and only two segments for the show have been announced, as given below,

– AJ Styles vs. Karrion Kross

– Bayley vs. Liv Morgan

– Seth Rollins, CM Punk, Paul Heyman, and Roman Reigns will be live

– Gunther to speak

– Logan Paul to appear