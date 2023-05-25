As the IPL 2014 fever is slowly spreading across the cricket enthusiasts’,
the think tanks of all the eight existing franchises are scratching their head
to get the combination right for their respective teams. Some teams made the
full use of IPL player’s retention, whereas some are still puzzled over the team
that will be representing them in the Indian Premier League. With the auction
closing in, let’s have a look at who the teams need to purchase in order to get
the right combinations.
Chennai Super Kings
The most successful team in
the history of the Indian Premier League, Chennai Super Kings are a team that
has a habit of revolving around its All Rounders. They had made it clear when
they chose to retain Dwayne Bravo ahead of Mike Hussey. With a Joker Card in
hand, they might look to try and get back the retired Australian Mike Hussey.
If they fail to do so, the Stephen Fleming and Co will have a tough job on
their hands. Their opening pair of Murali Vijay and Hussey will not feature in
this year’s auction unless they buy back Vijay from the options. As far as the
all rounders are concerned, they will look to English T20 star Luke Wright or
Kiwi pair of Jimmy Neesham or Corey Anderson. They will also look to buy a frontline
seamer, who can be effective with the new ball as well as the slog overs. It
wouldn’t be a surprise if they opt for Bhuvneshwar Kumar or Morne Morkel. CSK
surprised everyone in the 2010 auction where they went on to buy back the same
set of players who represented them in the previous edition.
Mumbai Indians
With Mumbai’s icon Sachin Tendulkar revealed that he won’t
be a part of the IPL, the Mumbai management will have to find a suitable
replacement for the legend himself. They might have an option of opening the
innings with wicket keeper Aditya Tare and an experienced T20 player. The likes
of Aaron Finch, Alex Hales, Michael Lumb or even Virender Sehwag might be an
option for the Mumbai outfit. Apart from an opener, they will look to retain
Mitchell Johnson using their Joker Card and look for a local seamer and a
spinner to complete their bowling line up.
Rajasthan Royals
Former Champions Rajasthan Royals have made a smart move by retaining
3 All Rounders and 2 batsmen. They will look to strengthen their squad by
buying a world class spinner and a dashing opening batsman to partner Ajinkya
Rahane. They also lack a finisher and will look to get back Brad Hodge using
their Joker Card. Apart from them, they will look for a decent Pacer to assist
James Faulkner and Shane Watson. A move to buy back their hero in the first
season, Yusuf Pathan too might be on the cards. It wouldn’t be a surprise if the
low spending Royals goes on to buy some young, but talented players like Baba
Aparajith, Parveez Rasool, Evin Lewis or Mitchell McClenaghan.
Royal Challengers Bangalore
Royal Challengers Bangalore has the most destructive top
order in the IPL and yet they fail to win any trophies. The same top order will
be in place for them this time and Virat Kohli has openly revealed that their
team will go all out to buy Yuvraj Singh to their squad. The only worry for
them in the past was their bowlers. It is almost certain that they will use
their Joker Card for Zaheer Khan and will look for an International quick to
partner him. Morne Morkel, James Pattinson and Tim Southee will be some of
their top priorities. Apart from a foreign pacer, they will look for some
quality local spinners as well as seamers. Piyush Chawla, Pragyan Ojha, Amit
Mishra, Ishwar Pandey, Vinay Kumar, Irfan Pathan will be some of their choices.
Delhi Daredevils
Delhi Daredevils are the only team that goes into the
auctions with the given 60 Crores in hand. They haven’t retained any player and
in all likelihood they will look to use their three Joker Cards to retain the
likes of David Warner, Kevin Pietersen, Morne Morkel or Virender Sehwag. With
money in their hand, they can afford to sign some big players which include the
reputed names of Glenn Maxwell, Brendon McCullam, Faf du Plessis and Eoin
Morgan.
With just two retentions each, it will be difficult to
conclude the combinations in which Kings
XI Punjab, Kolkata Knight Riders, Sunrisers Hyderabad go into the
tournament. But one thing is common for all these teams. All the three teams
will look to buy a cluster of capable local batsmen and some decent Indian
bowlers. Kolkata Knight Riders will be backing themselves to buy some slow
bowlers who will be benefited from the Eden Garden track. All these teams have
an option of retaining two players each using their Joker Card.