As the IPL 2014 fever is slowly spreading across the cricket enthusiasts’,

the think tanks of all the eight existing franchises are scratching their head

to get the combination right for their respective teams. Some teams made the

full use of IPL player’s retention, whereas some are still puzzled over the team

that will be representing them in the Indian Premier League. With the auction

closing in, let’s have a look at who the teams need to purchase in order to get

the right combinations.

Chennai Super Kings

The most successful team in

the history of the Indian Premier League, Chennai Super Kings are a team that

has a habit of revolving around its All Rounders. They had made it clear when

they chose to retain Dwayne Bravo ahead of Mike Hussey. With a Joker Card in

hand, they might look to try and get back the retired Australian Mike Hussey.

If they fail to do so, the Stephen Fleming and Co will have a tough job on

their hands. Their opening pair of Murali Vijay and Hussey will not feature in

this year’s auction unless they buy back Vijay from the options. As far as the

all rounders are concerned, they will look to English T20 star Luke Wright or

Kiwi pair of Jimmy Neesham or Corey Anderson. They will also look to buy a frontline

seamer, who can be effective with the new ball as well as the slog overs. It

wouldn’t be a surprise if they opt for Bhuvneshwar Kumar or Morne Morkel. CSK

surprised everyone in the 2010 auction where they went on to buy back the same

set of players who represented them in the previous edition.

Mumbai Indians

With Mumbai’s icon Sachin Tendulkar revealed that he won’t

be a part of the IPL, the Mumbai management will have to find a suitable

replacement for the legend himself. They might have an option of opening the

innings with wicket keeper Aditya Tare and an experienced T20 player. The likes

of Aaron Finch, Alex Hales, Michael Lumb or even Virender Sehwag might be an

option for the Mumbai outfit. Apart from an opener, they will look to retain

Mitchell Johnson using their Joker Card and look for a local seamer and a

spinner to complete their bowling line up.

Rajasthan Royals

Former Champions Rajasthan Royals have made a smart move by retaining

3 All Rounders and 2 batsmen. They will look to strengthen their squad by

buying a world class spinner and a dashing opening batsman to partner Ajinkya

Rahane. They also lack a finisher and will look to get back Brad Hodge using

their Joker Card. Apart from them, they will look for a decent Pacer to assist

James Faulkner and Shane Watson. A move to buy back their hero in the first

season, Yusuf Pathan too might be on the cards. It wouldn’t be a surprise if the

low spending Royals goes on to buy some young, but talented players like Baba

Aparajith, Parveez Rasool, Evin Lewis or Mitchell McClenaghan.

Royal Challengers Bangalore

Royal Challengers Bangalore has the most destructive top

order in the IPL and yet they fail to win any trophies. The same top order will

be in place for them this time and Virat Kohli has openly revealed that their

team will go all out to buy Yuvraj Singh to their squad. The only worry for

them in the past was their bowlers. It is almost certain that they will use

their Joker Card for Zaheer Khan and will look for an International quick to

partner him. Morne Morkel, James Pattinson and Tim Southee will be some of

their top priorities. Apart from a foreign pacer, they will look for some

quality local spinners as well as seamers. Piyush Chawla, Pragyan Ojha, Amit

Mishra, Ishwar Pandey, Vinay Kumar, Irfan Pathan will be some of their choices.

Delhi Daredevils

Delhi Daredevils are the only team that goes into the

auctions with the given 60 Crores in hand. They haven’t retained any player and

in all likelihood they will look to use their three Joker Cards to retain the

likes of David Warner, Kevin Pietersen, Morne Morkel or Virender Sehwag. With

money in their hand, they can afford to sign some big players which include the

reputed names of Glenn Maxwell, Brendon McCullam, Faf du Plessis and Eoin

Morgan.