2024 T20 World Cup: I Would Say That Experience Matters In Crunch Situations – Piyush Chawla Backs Rohit Sharma And Virat Kohli To Make Into India Squad

ICC World Cup
Completed

1st Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(50)
282/9
New Zealand
(36.2)
283/1

New Zealand won by 9 wickets

Completed

2nd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(49)
286/10
Netherlands
(41)
205/10

Pakistan won by 81 runs.

Completed

3rd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Bangladesh
(34.4)
158/4
Afghanistan
(37.2)
156/10

Bangladesh won by 6 wickets

Completed

4th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(50)
428/5
Sri Lanka
(44.5)
326/10

South Africa won by 102 runs.

Completed

5th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(41.2)
201/4
Australia
(49.3)
199/10

India won by 6 wickets

Completed

6th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(50)
322/7
Netherlands
(46.3)
223/10

New Zealand won by 99 runs.

Completed

7th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(50)
364/9
Bangladesh
(48.2)
227/10

England won by 137 runs.

Completed

8th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(48.2)
345/4
Sri Lanka
(50)
344/9

Pakistan won by 6 wickets

Completed

9th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(35)
273/2
Afghanistan
(50)
272/8

India won by 8 wickets

Completed

10th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(40.5)
177/10
South Africa
(50)
311/7

South Africa won by 134 runs.

Completed

11th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(42.5)
248/2
Bangladesh
(50)
245/9

New Zealand won by 8 wickets

Completed

12th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(30.3)
192/3
Pakistan
(42.5)
191/10

India won by 7 wickets

Completed

13th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(40.3)
215/10
Afghanistan
(49.5)
284/10

Afghanistan won by 69 runs.

Completed

14th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(35.2)
215/5
Sri Lanka
(43.3)
209/10

Australia won by 5 wickets

Completed

15th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(42.5)
207/10
Netherlands
(43)
245/8

Netherlands won by 38 runs.

Completed

16th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(50)
288/6
Afghanistan
(34.4)
139/10

New Zealand won by 149 runs.

Completed

17th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(41.3)
261/3
Bangladesh
(50)
256/8

India won by 7 wickets

Completed

18th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(50)
367/9
Pakistan
(45.3)
305/10

Australia won by 62 runs.

Completed

19th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Netherlands
(49.4)
262/10
Sri Lanka
(48.2)
263/5

Sri Lanka won by 5 wickets

Completed

20th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(22)
170/10
South Africa
(50)
399/7

South Africa won by 229 runs.

Completed

21st Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(48)
274/6
New Zealand
(50)
273/10

India won by 4 wickets

Completed

22nd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(50)
282/7
Afghanistan
(49)
286/2

Afghanistan won by 8 wickets

Completed

23rd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(50)
382/5
Bangladesh
(46.4)
233/10

South Africa won by 149 runs.

Completed

24th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(50)
399/8
Netherlands
(21)
90/10

Australia won by 309 runs.

Completed

25th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(33.2)
156/10
Sri Lanka
(25.4)
160/2

Sri Lanka won by 8 wickets

Completed

26th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(46.4)
270/10
South Africa
(47.2)
271/9

South Africa won by 1 wicket

Completed

27th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(49.2)
388/10
New Zealand
(50)
383/9

Australia won by 5 runs.

Completed

28th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Netherlands
(50)
229/10
Bangladesh
(42.2)
142/10

Netherlands won by 87 runs.

Completed

29th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
229/9
England
(34.5)
129/10

India won by 100 runs.

Completed

30th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Afghanistan
(45.2)
242/3
Sri Lanka
(49.3)
241/10

Afghanistan won by 7 wickets

Completed

31st Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(32.3)
205/3
Bangladesh
(45.1)
204/10

Pakistan won by 7 wickets

Completed

32nd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(35.3)
167/10
South Africa
(50)
357/4

South Africa won by 190 runs.

Completed

33rd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
357/8
Sri Lanka
(19.4)
55/10

India won by 302 runs.

Completed

34th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Netherlands
(46.3)
179/10
Afghanistan
(31.3)
181/3

Afghanistan won by 7 wickets

Completed

35th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(50)
401/6
Pakistan
(25.3)
200/1

Pakistan won by 21 runs (DLS method)

Completed

36th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(48.1)
253/10
Australia
(49.3)
286/10

Australia won by 33 runs.

Completed

37th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
326/5
South Africa
(27.1)
83/10

India won by 243 runs.

Completed

38th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Bangladesh
(41.1)
282/7
Sri Lanka
(49.3)
279/10

Bangladesh won by 3 wickets

Completed

39th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(46.5)
293/7
Afghanistan
(50)
291/5

Australia won by 3 wickets

Completed

40th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(50)
339/9
Netherlands
(37.2)
179/10

England won by 160 runs.

Completed

41st Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(23.2)
172/5
Sri Lanka
(46.4)
171/10

New Zealand won by 5 wickets

Completed

42nd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(47.3)
247/5
Afghanistan
(50)
244/10

South Africa won by 5 wickets

Completed

43rd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(44.4)
307/2
Bangladesh
(50)
306/8

Australia won by 8 wickets

Completed

44th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(50)
337/9
Pakistan
(43.3)
244/10

England won by 93 runs.

Completed

45th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
410/4
Netherlands
(47.5)
250/10

India won by 160 runs.

Completed

1st Semi-Final (1st v 4th)

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
397/4
New Zealand
(48.5)
327/10

India won by 70 runs.

Completed

2nd Semi-Final (2nd v 3rd)

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(49.4)
212/10
Australia
(47.2)
215/7

Australia won by 3 wickets

Completed

Final

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
240/10
Australia
(43)
241/4

Australia won by 6 wickets

2024 T20 World Cup: I Would Say That Experience Matters In Crunch Situations – Piyush Chawla Backs Rohit Sharma And Virat Kohli To Make Into India Squad

author tag icon
Avinash T
calander icon

Jan 6, 2024 at 11:32 AM

2024 T20 World Cup: I Would Say That Experience Matters In Crunch Situations &#8211; Piyush Chawla Backs Rohit Sharma And Virat Kohli To Make Into India Squad

Veteran Indian Cricketer Piyush Chawla backed both seasoned Indian duo Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli to make it into the T20 World Cup 2024 squad, stating that India will require their experience in the 20-team event in the United States and the West Indies.

Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli were not included in India’s T20 team following the end of the 2022 T20 World Cup, as team management preferred younger players in the shorter format of the game. It will be interesting to see the team management go back to the experienced player for the marquee event.

Speaking on Star Sports, Piyush Chawla denied that Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli would be taking the baggage of previous losses going forward. Instead, he believes that the Indian veterans will be motivated to accomplish something special for the team by winning the 2024 T20 World Cup, and he backs them to make the Indian squad for the marquee event in the West Indies and the USA.

Piyush Chawla
Piyush Chawla Credits: Twitter

“You can look at it differently as well because Kohli and Rohit must be thinking the other way (Asked if they will carry baggage from the past). They want to do something special to really win the World Cup. You don’t think like there is baggage or something because once you are on the field, you don’t think about what happened in the past, you are just living that current situation. If you ask me personally, I would say that experience matters in crunch situations,” Piyush Chawla said.

The International Cricket Council (ICC) has released the full schedule for the T20 World Cup 2024, which will begin on June 1 in the United States and the West Indies. India has been assigned to Group A, which includes Pakistan, Ireland, Canada, and the United States. The Men In Blue will begin their campaign on June 5 against Ireland, followed by the marquee game against archrivals Pakistan on June 9 in New York.

It Will Be Very Easy For Selector To See Rohit Sharma And Virat Kohli Form – Sanjay Manjrekar

Former India batter Sanjay Manjrekar feels that Indian selectors must wait and observe before making a decision on team composition based on IPL performance and believes that they need to make some tough calls going into the 2024 T20 World Cup.

Virat Kohli And Rohit Sharma
Virat Kohli And Rohit Sharma Credits: Twitter

“The selectors can just wait and watch. You play the waiting game. They have to wait until the time for selection comes. Then they have to make tough calls. And it will be very easy for them to see – Rohit Sharma’s form, Virat Kohli’s form, and everyone else who are competing their form in the IPL,” Sanjay Manjrekar said.

The senior selection committee faces a couple of major challenges as Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli’s availability for the T20 World Cup. The Men in Blue will be without the services of Hardik Pandya and Suryakumar Yadav for the Afghanistan T20 series but would be hopeful of having them for the marquee event.

Tagged:

2024 T20 World Cup

Piyush Chawla

Rohit Sharma

Sanjay Manjrekar

Virat Kohli

Related Article
2024 T20 World Cup: I Would Say That Experience Matters In Crunch Situations &#8211; Piyush Chawla Backs Rohit Sharma And Virat Kohli To Make Into India Squad
2024 T20 World Cup: I Would Say That Experience Matters In Crunch Situations – Piyush Chawla Backs Rohit Sharma And Virat Kohli To Make Into India Squad

Jan 6, 2024, 11:32 AM

SA vs IND: Virat Kohli Has The Special Ability To Assess The Pitch &#8211; Sunil Gavaskar Hails Indian Batting Maestro For His Adaptability
SA vs IND: Virat Kohli Has The Special Ability To Assess The Pitch – Sunil Gavaskar Hails Indian Batting Maestro For His Adaptability

Jan 5, 2024, 4:55 PM

IND vs AFG: Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli Willing To Play T20Is For India, Inform BCCI: Report
IND vs AFG: Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli Willing To Play T20Is For India, Inform BCCI: Report

Jan 5, 2024, 10:02 AM

SA vs IND: This Is Virat Kohli Being Virat Kohli, Just Clearer In Mind &#8211; Sanjay Manjrekar Hails Indian Batting Maestro For His Brilliance With The Bat
SA vs IND: This Is Virat Kohli Being Virat Kohli, Just Clearer In Mind – Sanjay Manjrekar Hails Indian Batting Maestro For His Brilliance With The Bat

Jan 4, 2024, 4:14 PM

Watch: Virat Kohli Imitates Lord Ram&#8217;s Bow And Arrow Pose After DJ Plays &#8216;Ram Siya Ram&#8217; During 2nd Test
Watch: Virat Kohli Imitates Lord Ram’s Bow And Arrow Pose After DJ Plays ‘Ram Siya Ram’ During 2nd Test

Jan 3, 2024, 3:34 PM

SA vs IND: Sachin Tendulkar Is From A Different Planet, I&#8217;ve Seen So Many Of His Great Innings &#8211; Ali Bacher Hails Veteran Batter For His Contribution To Indian Cricket
SA vs IND: Sachin Tendulkar Is From A Different Planet, I’ve Seen So Many Of His Great Innings – Ali Bacher Hails Veteran Batter For His Contribution To Indian Cricket

Dec 31, 2023, 2:04 PM

