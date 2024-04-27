Mayank Yadav, the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) pacer who has been out of action for some time now, is ready to make his return to action in the ongoing IPL 2024 tournament. This update was provided by Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) assistant coach S Sriram.

Yadav made a spectacular debut by winning Player of the Match in back-to-back games against RCB and PBKS. His bright start against GT was derailed, though, as he was forced to leave the pitch after just one over of bowling because of stomach problems.

With a current record of 156.7 kph, Mayank is the quickest delivery in the 2024 Indian Premier League. He had also clocked 155.8 kph against Punjab Kings as well. He had picked three wickets each in his first two matches and won the Player of the Month in both encounters.

However, abdominal issues forced Mayank to leave the field in his third match after bowling one over.

“He’s bowling today in the nets” – S Sriram on Mayank Yadav’s fitness

The Lucknow management, according to Sriram, is cautiously enthusiastic about Mayank’s return. Before LSG’s game against Sanju Samson’s RR on Saturday, April 27, at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow, the coach gave an update on Mayank.

“He’s bowling today in the nets. So we’ll find out how he pulls up after today, he’s pretty close, so ya hopefully, fingers crossed. I think he’s a pretty grounded person, I’ve just worked with him for the last month or so. He seems very mature and he knows his body well, which is very good for a young rookie fast bowler. I think coming from Delhi he has that cricket culture with him. He knows how to look after himself, he has a good cricketing sense in terms of the areas he bowls in, and his execution has been very good. The number 155 is a by-product of his rhythm and the run-up speed and the arm speed, but the accuracy with which he’s bowled has stood out and for me that is critical,” Sriram said.

The Super Giants climbed into the top 4 following their six-wicket victory over CSK at the Chepauk.

