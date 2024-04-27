LSG vs RR highlights: Rajasthan Royals, on Saturday (April 27), thrashed Lucknow Super Giants by seven wickets to register their eighth win in nine games in the ongoing IPL 2024. Set a target of 197 runs, RR crossed the finishing line in 19 overs.

Captain Sanju Samson and Dhruv Jurel starred with the bat for the visitors as they scored unbeaten half-centuries to take their team home. Yashasvi Jaiswal and Jos Buttler gave RR a good start by adding 60 runs for the first wicket before both of them departed in quick succession.

Yash Thakur dismissed Buttler for 34 on the fifth ball of the sixth over to give LSG a much-needed breakthrough. Two balls later, Marcus Stoinis sent back Jaiswal for 24 to reduce RR to 60 for 2. Riyan Parag could not do much with the bat either and was the next to depart.

In the ninth over, Amit Mishra dismissed Parag for 14 to leave RR reeling at 78 for 3. However, it became a one-way traffic after that as Samson and Parag shared an unbeaten stand of 121 runs to take their team home. Samson remained unbeaten on 71 off just 33 balls while Jurel scored 52 from 34 balls.

LSG vs RR: LSG innings:

Earlier in the game, half-centuries from KL Rahul and Deepak Hooda helped LSG recover from a poor start and post a competitive total of 196/5 in 20 overs after they were asked to bat first. Rahul scored 76 runs off 48 balls while Hooda scored 50 off 31.

LSG were off to a disastrous start as Trent Boult dismissed Quinton de Kock for 8 in the first over. Marcus Stoinis, who scored a century in the previous game against Chennai Super Kings, did not last long either and was dismissed by Sandeep Sharma for a duck in the second over as LSG found themselves reeling at 11 for 2.

Rahul and Hooda then steadied the ship for LSG by sharing a 115-run stand for the third wicket. Ravichandran Ashwin broke the stand by dismissing Hooda in the 13th over.

“I just bettered what I was doing the last year, took my domestic form into the IPL. The wicket demanded it (on his off-side shots), one side was longer, one side was short,” said Hooda after the innings.

“I never thought that it would be my day. I think this is a par score, the wicket is good, we’ll have to use the longer side and use our variations., You can’t slog blindly, have to be smart and it’s a challenge for the bowlers as well. The confidence is high and we’re hoping for the best,” he added.

LSG failed to finish their innings strongly as the likes of Nicholas Pooran and Rahul could not stay till the end. While Pooran departed in the 16th over, Rahul was out in the 18th. In the last three overs, the hosts could score only 24 runs.

LSG vs RR scorecard: