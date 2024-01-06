sportzwiki logo
2024 T20 World Cup: Rishabh Pant Surely Walks Into The Indian Side If He Proves His Fitness In The IPL – Sanjay Manjrekar

author tag icon
Avinash T
calander icon

Jan 6, 2024 at 12:01 PM

2024 T20 World Cup: Rishabh Pant Surely Walks Into The Indian Side If He Proves His Fitness In The IPL &#8211; Sanjay Manjrekar

Former Indian cricketer Sanjay Manjrekar believes that Indian wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant can walk into the Indian side for the 2024 T20 World Cup if he proves his fitness by playing the full season of the Indian Premier League 2024.

Rishabh Pant was involved in a near-fatal car accident in December 2022, in which his car caught fire and was wrecked. The Left-handed wicket-keeper batter had abrasions on his back, a ligament injury in his right knee, and wounds on his forehead.

Despite making significant progress following numerous surgeries, Rishabh Pant was unable to return to competitive cricket and will most likely play in a cash-rich league in 2024.

Speaking on Star Sports after the schedule for the T20 World Cup 2024 was announced, Sanjay Manjrekar backed Rishabh Pant’s return to the Indian team for the marquee event, provided he was fit in the game.

Sanjay Manjrekar
Sanjay Manjrekar Credits: Twitter

“Rishabh Pant surely walks into the Indian side if he is fit and is able to play the full IPL season,” Sanjay Manjrekar said.

Rishabh Pant is likely to make a comeback in cricket in the next Indian Premier League (IPL). The Delhi Capitals have announced that Pant, who has not played for nearly a year, will captain the team in the 2024 IPL season replacing David Warner, who captained the side in the 2023 season.

The Indian selectors will be eager to put the Southpaw in the Indian squad for the T20 World Cups in the West Indies and the United States if he can demonstrate his fitness in the game as he could be a game-changer for the side.

Rishabh Pant
Rishabh Pant Credits: Twitter

The Indian wicket-keeper has shown great perseverance and determination in his comeback from a life-threatening injury. He has kept his admirers and followers updated on his progress via social media handles.

Rishabh Pant has been a more valuable member of the team in recent years as he has progressed as a batter and a wicketkeeper over the last few years.

Rishabh Pant has established himself as a vital element of India’s team in all three formats. Since his debut for India, the wicketkeeper-batter has caught the globe by storm with his exploits.

Since his debut for the Indian team, the southpaw has grown in ranks and could be key to the team’s success in the 2024 T20 World Cup.

Tagged:

2024 T20 World Cup

India National Cricket Team

IPL 2024

Rishabh Pant

Sanjay Manjrekar

Related Article
IND vs ENG: England To Take Chef With Them To Save Players From Falling Ill
IND vs ENG: England To Take Chef With Them To Save Players From Falling Ill

Jan 6, 2024, 1:47 PM

SA vs IND: He Has Got Tremendous Skill And A Massive Heart &#8211; Allan Donald Hails Mohammed Siraj For His Brilliant Bowling Against South Africa
SA vs IND: He Has Got Tremendous Skill And A Massive Heart – Allan Donald Hails Mohammed Siraj For His Brilliant Bowling Against South Africa

Jan 6, 2024, 1:06 PM

Updated ICC WTC Points Table: Australia Dethrone India At The Top After Win Over Pakistan In Sydney
Updated ICC WTC Points Table: Australia Dethrone India At The Top After Win Over Pakistan In Sydney

Jan 6, 2024, 12:47 PM

2024 T20 World Cup: Rishabh Pant Surely Walks Into The Indian Side If He Proves His Fitness In The IPL &#8211; Sanjay Manjrekar
2024 T20 World Cup: Rishabh Pant Surely Walks Into The Indian Side If He Proves His Fitness In The IPL – Sanjay Manjrekar

Jan 6, 2024, 12:01 PM

IND vs ENG: There&#8217;s No Point In Overthinking Things Before Their Squads Announced &#8211; Jonny Bairstow Opens Up On Playing Against Quality Indian Spinners
IND vs ENG: There’s No Point In Overthinking Things Before Their Squads Announced – Jonny Bairstow Opens Up On Playing Against Quality Indian Spinners

Jan 6, 2024, 10:59 AM

Breaking: ICC T20 World Cup 2024 Full Schedule And Groups Announced
Breaking: ICC T20 World Cup 2024 Full Schedule And Groups Announced

Jan 5, 2024, 8:00 PM

