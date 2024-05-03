Tiffany Stratton has started her journey on the main roster and she also has the goal of becoming the greatest of all time. To reach this status, she will need multiple years and some big-time matches to be delivered to set up her legacy. In the meantime, she does have her own choices when selecting the greatest female wrestlers whom she wants to collide with in the future.

The former WWE Women’s World Champion Rhea Ripley was recognized as the best women’s wrestler, courtesy of a Pro Wrestling Illustrated list from last year. However, according to Tiffany Stratton, two other names should have received that accolade.

During a recent appearance on Insight With Chris Van Vliet, Tiffany Stratton was asked to reveal whom she believed to be the best wrestlers of today. In response, the former NXT Women’s Champion named two of WWE’s most decorated performers Charlotte Flair and Becky Lynch.

Tiffany Stratton had a great feud with Becky Lynch on NXT

While she is yet to square off against Charlotte Flair, Tiffany Stratton feuded over the NXT Women’s Championship with Becky throughout the month of September. This rivalry ultimately saw the latter become victorious in two big matches. In the first one, Becky dethroned the youngster to win the NXT Women’s Championship. Their second encounter occurred at the WWE NXT No Mercy premium live event, where the same outcome occurred with an added stipulation of Extreme Rules.

While Tiffany Stratton now remains on the Smackdown brand, Becky Lynch now serves as the WWE Women’s World Champion on the WWE Raw brand. The biggest change after jumping on Smackdown was to cope with the insane travel schedule as stated by the newbie in an interview with DOWNUNDER The Ring.

“It made me feel nervous, it made me feel excited. Honestly, the travel has been kind of hectic. But I’ve been still kind of adjusting to that because at NXT, we don’t travel that much,” Tiffany Stratton mentioned.

“We only travel every couple months, so the traveling has been a little much. But it has been so awesome, I’ve been learning so much. Just like thrown right into [the fire], but I feel like I’ve been doing that my entire career, so this is really nothing new.”