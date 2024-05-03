Since entering the WWE scene in 2008, Natalya Neidhart has been one of the mainstays of the women’s division for over 15 years. During this long stay, she has mostly been seen in the inside territory of the company which previously didn’t allow crossovers with other promotions. Now that Vince McMahon has gone from the scene, things have changed significantly in the WWE where she hopes for more.

Coming from a wrestling royalty that the Hart Dynasty is, Natalya Neidhart got to train herself with the best there were in the Hart Dungeon. For those who don’t know, The Hart family possesses an enriched legacy in the modern history of professional wrestling, with patriarch Stu Hart having trained countless successful performers, including his sons Bret and Owen Hart.

Back in the day, wrestlers used to train in the basement of the Hart home, also known as “The Dungeon.” WWE star Natalya Neidhart, daughter of Elizabeth Hart and Jim Neidhart, was one of the final people from the Hart family to have trained in that Dungeon. Now she took to X to offer a closer look at the original Dungeon that’s the basement,

“The Dungeon, located in a small room in the basement had wooden walls and an amateur wrestling mat. If you got thrown too hard, your head or feet would go through the ceiling. For those who trained there, you learned if you could survive The Dungeon, you could survive anything.”

This is the original Dungeon at the Hart House, where I learned to wrestle. Established in 1953, some of the greatest professional wrestlers in the world learned here under my grandfather. The Dungeon, located in a small room in the basement had wooden walls and an amateur… pic.twitter.com/1iw5wgmDcO — Nattie (@NatbyNature) April 28, 2024

Natalya Neidhart recently wished to perform at Bloodsport

Apart from returning to WWE NXT, Natalya Neidhart recently expressed her wish to be a part of Josh Barnett’s Bloodsport, which is part of independent promotion GCW. WWE recently partnered with Bloodsport ahead of WWE WrestleMania 40, allowing Shayna Baszler to perform at the event which further inspired the former Smackdown Women’s Champion to join this different wrestling genre,

“That’s how our business has evolved so much. I felt so excited to see Nick there supporting Shayna and Josh Barnett. I actually trained with Shayna and Josh Barnett before Shayna ever even came to WWE. I trained with Josh Barnett many years ago and he’s such a great coach.”

Overall, Natalya Neidhart is a two-time Women’s Champion in the WWE who also won the women’s tag team title one time back in 2021 with Tamina Snuka. For the time being, she has the last desire to become champion for one last time and possibly headline Wrestlemania before hanging up the boots for good.