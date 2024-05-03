MI vs KKR highlights: Kolkata Knight Riders, on Friday (May 3), beat Mumbai Indians by 24 runs to register their seventh win of the ongoing IPL 2024. After scoring 169, the Shreyas Iyer-led side bowled out MI for 145 runs inside 19 overs to win their first game at the Wankhede Stadium since 2012.

MI were off to a poor start as they lost three wickets inside the powerplay. Mitchell Starc gave KKR the first breakthrough by dismissing Ishan Kishan for 13 in the second over. Varun Chakravarthy then dismissed Naman Dhir for 11 before Sunil Narine sent back Rohit Sharma for 11 to reduce MI to 46 for 3 in the sixth over.

Tilak Varma did not last long either and was dismissed by Chakravarthy for 4. Nehal Wadhera and Hardik Pandya then departed in quick success after being dismissed by Narine and Andre Russell respectively as MI found themselves reeling at 71 for 6 in the 12th over.

Suryakumar Yadav and Tim David steadied the ship with a 49-run stand. And just when it looked like the duo would take MI home, Russell struck again in the 16th over to send back Suryakumar for 56.

With 32 runs needed from the last two overs, David started the 19th over on a good note by hitting Starc for a six. However, Starc all but put the game to the bed by dismissing David on the second ball. He then dismissed Piyush Chawla for a duck on the third ball before sending back Gerald Coetzee on the fifth to wrap up the game.

MI vs KKR: KKR innings

Earlier in the game, Venkatesh Iyer’s half-century helped KKR recover from a disastrous start and post a competitive total of 169 runs after they were asked to bat first. The left-handed batsman top-scored for his team, scoring 70 runs off 52 balls.

On a fresh pitch, KKR’s top-order batters failed to time the ball and were out cheaply. Nuwan Thushara dismissed the in-form Phil Salt in the very first over to give MI an ideal start. In the third over, the Sri Lankan pacer struck twice to dismiss Angkrish Raghuvanshi and Shreyas Iyer and reduced KKR to 28 for 3.

Hardik Pandya then put MI firmly in the driver’s seat by dismissing Sunil Narine for 8 in the fifth over to leave KKR reeling at 43 for 4. Rinku Singh could not do much with the bat either and was dismissed for 9 by Piyush Chawla. Rinku’s departure left KKR five down for just 57 runs in the seventh over.

KKR then decided to use Manish Pandey as an impact player and he totally justified the decision by playing a crucial 42-run knock. He and Iyer steadied the ship and batted KKR to a good position by adding 83 runs for the sixth wicket. Hardik Pandya broke the stand in the 17th over by dismissing Pandey.

Andre Russell started his knock by hitting Pandya for a six but was run-out for 7 in the 17th over. Iyer then helped KKR get close to 170 runs before being dismissed by Bumrah on the penultimate ball of the innings.

MI vs KKR scorecard: