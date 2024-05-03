Liv Morgan is continuing with her pledge to become the new Women’s World Champion despite coming up short in recent occasions. She has already faced the current champion Becky Lynch with that same goal in mind. Apart from this, WWE could also be prepping her up for a future angle with none other than Dominik Mysterio now that her on-screen girlfriend is gone from the scene.

Rhea Ripley, the former women’s world champion had to relinquish her title due to injury and Liv Morgan was her attacker to have caused the mishap. Dominik wasn’t happy with how the latter targeted his on-screen flame since returning to TV at Royal Rumble, this January. But we have spotted something otherwise during the latest episode of Raw.

Dominik Mysterio initially confronted Liv Morgan to show his frustrations about MAMI getting injured. But then on Raw, in the middle of a backstage interview with Jey Uso, she was spotted leaving a room. A few seconds later, the former NXT North American Champion was also seen leaving the same room. Following this segment, the fans speculate that there’s an angle brewing between the two and it could be sort of romantic.

Yeahh something is up with Liv and Dom 👀 pic.twitter.com/TsvNGc1f6L — SEScoops (@sescoops) April 30, 2024

Liv Morgan claims to be not a fan of Dominik Mysterio

Time will tell which direction WWE wants to take with these two but going by the words of Liv Morgan, she’s not a fan of Dominik Mysterio, at all. Speaking in a recent interview with The Border Patrol, she claimed she was no friend of ‘Dirty Dom,’

“I don’t like the man. I definitely don’t like his woman. I just wanted him to know, ‘Yes, I did that, and I’m still here.’ The revenge tour doesn’t stop until I win the women’s championship.”

An update from PWInsider previously suggested that Liv Morgan sent Rhea Ripley right into the wall leading to her AC joint sprain injury. This resulted in damage to the AC joint connecting her collarbone and right shoulder. The sudden injury then forced Rhea to vacate her Women’s World Championship and she is now expected to be out of action for multiple months to follow. But the attacker isn’t facing any heat for causing the injury.