As the post-Wrestlemania hiatus continues for Seth Rollins, he wasn’t essentially believed to be a part of this new era in the WWE. The trusted shoulder of the WWE is no longer the reigning world champion on the Raw brand and shredding the burden allowed him to go into a much-needed hiatus to take care of injuries that he has been dealing with for a long time.

In the meantime, Seth Rollins’ status with the WWE also seemed uncertain given that his deal with the company was up for grabs for some time. But now it appears that he has ultimately decided to stay with the company for the foreseeable future. This comes after much delay as the previous deal was about to run out within a few weeks.

WWE Backlash 2024: Charlotte Flair To Make Surprise Appearance At PLE?

According to the reports of Fightful Select, Seth Rollins has inked a new contract with WWE, extending his stay with the company for some more years. This deal comes with a significant financial package which should be similar to that of Drew McIntyre who also got re-signed with the company in recent times.

Vince McMahon Spotted Walking With Stick Post 2024 WWE Departure

WWE wasn’t letting go of Seth Rollins off his contract

Speaking of the negotiation, the report emphasizes WWE’s determination to retain Seth Rollins, with one source stating firmly, “They’re not going to let him go.” The former world champion himself expressed his desire to continue with WWE back in February and also showed confidence that an agreement would be reached in due course.

There are some sentimental thoughts within the WWE regarding how the deal should be justified to have finalized, earlier given that Seth Rollins is an earmarked star power of the company. But this new deal will eventually keep him with the TKO-owned company well beyond his 40s. WWE is also happy to have renewed the contracts of Finn Balor, Drew McIntyre, and Damian Priest in recent weeks.

Seth Rollins headlined WWE WrestleMania 40 Saturday alongside Cody Rhodes in The Biggest Tag Team Match of all time against The Rock and Roman Reigns and they came up short after Rock pinned Cody for the win. This was followed by a showdown with Drew McIntyre on WWE WrestleMania 40 Sunday where he dropped the world title after holding the belt for 10 months.