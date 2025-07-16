The ongoing five-match Test series between India and England is set for a thrilling end. England are currently leading the India vs England series 2-1 and one win in the remaining two games will be enough for them to clinch the trophy.

India, on the other hand, now need to win both the remaining games to end their long wait for a Test series win on the English soil. After a historic win in the second Test, the Shubman Gill-led side suffered a heartbreaking defeat in the third Test at Lord’s.

The Indian bowlers came up with an stunning effort to bowl out England for 192 runs in the second innings. Set a target of 193, India were bowled out for 170 runs. Most of the Indian batsmen failed to deliver with the bat as the tourists lost the game by 22 runs. Ravindra Jadeja waged a lone battle but his efforts were not enough to take the team home.

3 key players likely to miss third India vs England Test:

The upcoming fourth India vs England Test in Manchester promises to be a cracking contest. However, as many as three players are doubtful for the game due to injuries. India star Rishabh Pant as well as Akash Deep are doubtful for the penultimate game of the India vs England series.

Pant suffered a injury in his index finger while keeping the wickets in the third Test. The India wicketkeeper copped a blow on the finger of his left hand while attempting to collect a delivery from Jasprit Bumrah down the leg side during the 34th over of England’s first innings. He looked in pain straightaway and needed treatment from the physio.

He was soon replaced by Dhruv Jurel behind the stumps for the rest of the match. Missing Pant will be a huge blow for India as the wicketkeeper-batsman has been one of the best batsmen in the series. He is currently the second highest run-scorer with 425 runs in 6 innings.

On the other hand, Akash Deep was forced to leave the field on day four of the Test. He also received treatment on the field before walking off.

“Akash Deep, who was with the physio on the boundary, holding his side or hip, groin as well. Walking gingerly up there on the stairs,” said Michael Atherton on-air.

For England, Shoaib Bashir has been ruled out of the remainder of the series due to a finger injury. Bashir suffered the injury while trying to attempt a return catch off a shot from Ravindra Jadeja on day three.