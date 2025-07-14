Team India will visit Australia later this year for a bumper limited-overs series. The Men in Blue are scheduled to play three ODIs and five T20Is Down Under. With the T20 World Cup to take place next year, the series against Australia will be an ideal preparation for the reigning world champions.

Suryakumar Yadav to lead India:

Suryakumar Yadav will be leading Team India in the T20I series against Australia. The right-handed batsman replaced Rohit Sharma as the T20I captain last year after the latter led the team to glory in the T20 World Cup. Suryakumar has done a tremendous job as a captain so far.

Under his captaincy, India are yet to lose a T20I series and they will be hoping that their captain fantastic guides them to another series win in Australia.

5 Mumbai Indians stars to be part of India squad:

5 players from Mumbai Indians are likely to be named in the India squad for the T20I series against Australia. Apart from captain Suryakumar, Hardik Pandya is a certainty in the team. Star pacer Jasprit Bumrah is also likely to be a part of the important series.

The other two Mumbai Indians players who are likely to be named in the squad are Tilak Varma and Naman Dhir. While Varma has been a regular in the T20I team in recent times, Dhir is yet to make his debut in international cricket. Dhir has impressed many with his finishing skills in the recent IPL seasons and could be rewarded with a call-up for the Australia tour.

India’s probable squad for Australia T20Is:

Suryakumar Yadav (C), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Abhishek Sharma, Shubman Gill, Sanju Samson, Rishabh Pant, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya, Naman Dhir, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Kuldeep Yadav, Varun Chakaravarthy, Harshit Rana, Jasprit Bumrah

India tour of Australia full schedule:

India will be playing three ODIs and five T20Is in Australia. The series will get underway in October and will conclude in November. The tour will start with the ODI series on October 19 in Perth. The second match will be played in Adelaide on October 23 while the last ODI will take place on October 25 in Sydney. On the other hand, the T20I series will be played from October 29 to November 8.

Here is the full schedule for the series: