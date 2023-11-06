“A Lot Of Them Know This Could Be The Last World Cup…” – Ravi Shastri On India’s Dominance In The Ongoing ODI World Cup 2023

sportzwiki logo
home_ic

Home

football_ic

Football

wwe_ic

WWE

e_sports_ic

Esports

home_ic
hamburger_ic
ICC World Cup
Completed

1st Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(50)
282/9
New Zealand
(36.2)
283/1

New Zealand won by 9 wickets

Completed

2nd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(49)
286/10
Netherlands
(41)
205/10

Pakistan won by 81 runs.

Completed

3rd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Bangladesh
(34.4)
158/4
Afghanistan
(37.2)
156/10

Bangladesh won by 6 wickets

Completed

4th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(50)
428/5
Sri Lanka
(44.5)
326/10

South Africa won by 102 runs.

Completed

5th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(41.2)
201/4
Australia
(49.3)
199/10

India won by 6 wickets

Completed

6th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(50)
322/7
Netherlands
(46.3)
223/10

New Zealand won by 99 runs.

Completed

7th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(50)
364/9
Bangladesh
(48.2)
227/10

England won by 137 runs.

Completed

8th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(48.2)
345/4
Sri Lanka
(50)
344/9

Pakistan won by 6 wickets

Completed

9th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(35)
273/2
Afghanistan
(50)
272/8

India won by 8 wickets

Completed

10th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(40.5)
177/10
South Africa
(50)
311/7

South Africa won by 134 runs.

Completed

11th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(42.5)
248/2
Bangladesh
(50)
245/9

New Zealand won by 8 wickets

Completed

12th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(30.3)
192/3
Pakistan
(42.5)
191/10

India won by 7 wickets

Completed

13th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(40.3)
215/10
Afghanistan
(49.5)
284/10

Afghanistan won by 69 runs.

Completed

14th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(35.2)
215/5
Sri Lanka
(43.3)
209/10

Australia won by 5 wickets

Completed

15th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(42.5)
207/10
Netherlands
(43)
245/8

Netherlands won by 38 runs.

Completed

16th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(50)
288/6
Afghanistan
(34.4)
139/10

New Zealand won by 149 runs.

Completed

17th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(41.3)
261/3
Bangladesh
(50)
256/8

India won by 7 wickets

Completed

18th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(50)
367/9
Pakistan
(45.3)
305/10

Australia won by 62 runs.

Completed

19th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Netherlands
(49.4)
262/10
Sri Lanka
(48.2)
263/5

Sri Lanka won by 5 wickets

Completed

20th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(22)
170/10
South Africa
(50)
399/7

South Africa won by 229 runs.

Completed

21st Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(48)
274/6
New Zealand
(50)
273/10

India won by 4 wickets

Completed

22nd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(50)
282/7
Afghanistan
(49)
286/2

Afghanistan won by 8 wickets

Completed

23rd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(50)
382/5
Bangladesh
(46.4)
233/10

South Africa won by 149 runs.

Completed

24th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(50)
399/8
Netherlands
(21)
90/10

Australia won by 309 runs.

Completed

25th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(33.2)
156/10
Sri Lanka
(25.4)
160/2

Sri Lanka won by 8 wickets

Completed

26th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(46.4)
270/10
South Africa
(47.2)
271/9

South Africa won by 1 wicket

Completed

27th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(49.2)
388/10
New Zealand
(50)
383/9

Australia won by 5 runs.

Completed

28th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Netherlands
(50)
229/10
Bangladesh
(42.2)
142/10

Netherlands won by 87 runs.

Completed

29th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
229/9
England
(34.5)
129/10

India won by 100 runs.

Completed

30th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Afghanistan
(45.2)
242/3
Sri Lanka
(49.3)
241/10

Afghanistan won by 7 wickets

Completed

31st Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(32.3)
205/3
Bangladesh
(45.1)
204/10

Pakistan won by 7 wickets

Completed

32nd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(35.3)
167/10
South Africa
(50)
357/4

South Africa won by 190 runs.

Completed

33rd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
357/8
Sri Lanka
(19.4)
55/10

India won by 302 runs.

Completed

34th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Netherlands
(46.3)
179/10
Afghanistan
(31.3)
181/3

Afghanistan won by 7 wickets

Completed

35th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(50)
401/6
Pakistan
(25.3)
200/1

Pakistan won by 21 runs (DLS method)

Completed

36th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(48.1)
253/10
Australia
(49.3)
286/10

Australia won by 33 runs.

Completed

37th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
326/5
South Africa
(27.1)
83/10

India won by 243 runs.

Completed

38th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Bangladesh
(41.1)
282/7
Sri Lanka
(49.3)
279/10

Bangladesh won by 3 wickets

Completed

39th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(46.5)
293/7
Afghanistan
(50)
291/5

Australia won by 3 wickets

Completed

40th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(50)
339/9
Netherlands
(37.2)
179/10

England won by 160 runs.

Completed

41st Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(23.2)
172/5
Sri Lanka
(46.4)
171/10

New Zealand won by 5 wickets

Completed

42nd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(47.3)
247/5
Afghanistan
(50)
244/10

South Africa won by 5 wickets

Completed

43rd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(44.4)
307/2
Bangladesh
(50)
306/8

Australia won by 8 wickets

Completed

44th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(50)
337/9
Pakistan
(43.3)
244/10

England won by 93 runs.

Completed

45th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
410/4
Netherlands
(47.5)
250/10

India won by 160 runs.

Completed

1st Semi-Final (1st v 4th)

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
397/4
New Zealand
(48.5)
327/10

India won by 70 runs.

Completed

2nd Semi-Final (2nd v 3rd)

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(49.4)
212/10
Australia
(47.2)
215/7

Australia won by 3 wickets

Scheduled

Final

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(-)
-
Australia
(-)
-

Starts at 14:00 local time

All

Cricket News

“A Lot Of Them Know This Could Be The Last World Cup…” – Ravi Shastri On India’s Dominance In The Ongoing ODI World Cup 2023

author tag icon
Avinash T
calander icon

Nov 6, 2023 at 2:29 PM

&#8220;A Lot Of Them Know This Could Be The Last World Cup&#8230;&#8221; &#8211; Ravi Shastri On India&#8217;s Dominance In The Ongoing ODI World Cup 2023

Former Indian head coach Ravi Shastri feels that Indian players haven’t dropped their intensity in the game despite performing exceedingly well in the ongoing ODI World Cup 2023 and believes that there is always room for improvement in the team.

In Kolkata, India’s ODI World Cup winning streak now stands at eight matches as they defeat South Africa by a margin of 243 runs. With Ravindra Jadeja taking five wickets and Virat Kohli scoring his record 49th century, India trampled South Africa at Eden Gardens, defeating them by a whopping 243 runs in a match of the table-toppers of the marquee events.

Speaking on Star Sports, Ravi Shastri feels that the Indian team haven’t dropped their intensity at any of the games and believes that the senior and experienced players were giving their all for the team, which could probably be their last ODI World Cup and asserted that the team always has a room for improvement in every game and lauded the Indian bowlers for coming out in top against the formidable batters.

“They have not dropped their guard. Neither have they dropped their intensity in any way. Tribute must be given to that entire unit because they know, a lot of them know this could be the last World Cup and they realise that they cannot let off their guard and they’ve got to put their best foot forward and win game after game,” Ravi Shastri said.

Ravi Shastri
Ravi Shastri Credits: Twitter

“People might say you’re peaking early. You never peak early. There’s always room for improvement in every game. Even today, the Indian team would believe there’s room for improvement, which is such a good sign when you’re beating teams the way you are. So I think they’re in an excellent space. What’s great to see is the intensity of the bowling unit. Even in these conditions, they came out there and all the five bowlers did their job,” Ravi Shastri added.

Team India will aim to go undefeated into the 2023 World Cup semi-finals after winning eight straight games. In the final league game of the competition, they will take against the spirited Netherlands and the Men in Blue would be keen to put a yet another clinical performance before the much-anticipated Semifinals.

Tagged:

2023 ODI World Cup

India National Cricket Team

Ravi Shastri

Related Article
ODI World Cup 2023: He Still Has Three Or Four Years Of Cricket Ahead Of Him &#8211; Ravi Shastri Backs Virat Kohli To Surpass Sachin Tendulkar&#8217;s 100 Centuries Record
ODI World Cup 2023: He Still Has Three Or Four Years Of Cricket Ahead Of Him – Ravi Shastri Backs Virat Kohli To Surpass Sachin Tendulkar’s 100 Centuries Record

Nov 17, 2023, 10:28 AM

&#8220;If They Miss Out This Time, They Would Have To Wait&#8230; &#8211; Ravi Shastri&#8217;s Blunt Verdict On India&#8217;s Chances To Win ODI World Cup 2023
“If They Miss Out This Time, They Would Have To Wait… – Ravi Shastri’s Blunt Verdict On India’s Chances To Win ODI World Cup 2023

Nov 14, 2023, 1:58 PM

ODI World Cup 2023: Glenn Maxwell&#8217;s Knock Reminds Me Of Kapil Dev&#8217;s Innings In 1983 World Cup &#8211; Ravi Shastri
ODI World Cup 2023: Glenn Maxwell’s Knock Reminds Me Of Kapil Dev’s Innings In 1983 World Cup – Ravi Shastri

Nov 8, 2023, 10:08 AM

ODI World Cup 2023: &#8220;I Know Ravi Shastri Wanted Me To Ask Shreyas A Question, But&#8230;&#8221; &#8211; Sunil Gavaskar&#8217;s Blunt Response For Not Questioning Shreyas Iyer
ODI World Cup 2023: “I Know Ravi Shastri Wanted Me To Ask Shreyas A Question, But…” – Sunil Gavaskar’s Blunt Response For Not Questioning Shreyas Iyer

Nov 7, 2023, 11:32 AM

&#8220;A Lot Of Them Know This Could Be The Last World Cup&#8230;&#8221; &#8211; Ravi Shastri On India&#8217;s Dominance In The Ongoing ODI World Cup 2023
“A Lot Of Them Know This Could Be The Last World Cup…” – Ravi Shastri On India’s Dominance In The Ongoing ODI World Cup 2023

Nov 6, 2023, 2:26 PM

ODI World Cup 2023: Imagine A Team Like England Not Playing An ICC Tournament As Big As Champions Trophy &#8211; Ravi Shastri
ODI World Cup 2023: Imagine A Team Like England Not Playing An ICC Tournament As Big As Champions Trophy – Ravi Shastri

Oct 30, 2023, 3:37 PM

TOP TEAMS
TOP PLAYERS
TOP SERIES
Quick Links

Social Links

facebook_icyoutube_iclinkedin_ic