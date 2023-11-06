“A Lot Of Them Know This Could Be The Last World Cup…” – Ravi Shastri On India’s Dominance In The Ongoing ODI World Cup 2023

Former Indian head coach Ravi Shastri feels that Indian players haven’t dropped their intensity in the game despite performing exceedingly well in the ongoing ODI World Cup 2023 and believes that there is always room for improvement in the team.

In Kolkata, India’s ODI World Cup winning streak now stands at eight matches as they defeat South Africa by a margin of 243 runs. With Ravindra Jadeja taking five wickets and Virat Kohli scoring his record 49th century, India trampled South Africa at Eden Gardens, defeating them by a whopping 243 runs in a match of the table-toppers of the marquee events.

Speaking on Star Sports, Ravi Shastri feels that the Indian team haven’t dropped their intensity at any of the games and believes that the senior and experienced players were giving their all for the team, which could probably be their last ODI World Cup and asserted that the team always has a room for improvement in every game and lauded the Indian bowlers for coming out in top against the formidable batters.

“They have not dropped their guard. Neither have they dropped their intensity in any way. Tribute must be given to that entire unit because they know, a lot of them know this could be the last World Cup and they realise that they cannot let off their guard and they’ve got to put their best foot forward and win game after game,” Ravi Shastri said.

“People might say you’re peaking early. You never peak early. There’s always room for improvement in every game. Even today, the Indian team would believe there’s room for improvement, which is such a good sign when you’re beating teams the way you are. So I think they’re in an excellent space. What’s great to see is the intensity of the bowling unit. Even in these conditions, they came out there and all the five bowlers did their job,” Ravi Shastri added.

Team India will aim to go undefeated into the 2023 World Cup semi-finals after winning eight straight games. In the final league game of the competition, they will take against the spirited Netherlands and the Men in Blue would be keen to put a yet another clinical performance before the much-anticipated Semifinals.