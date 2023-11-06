ODI World Cup 2023: I Hope They Don’t Have A Bad Game – Harbhajan Singh Wishes Indian Team To Continue Their Dream Run

sportzwiki logo
ICC World Cup
Completed

1st Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(50)
282/9
New Zealand
(36.2)
283/1

New Zealand won by 9 wickets

Completed

2nd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(49)
286/10
Netherlands
(41)
205/10

Pakistan won by 81 runs.

Completed

3rd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Bangladesh
(34.4)
158/4
Afghanistan
(37.2)
156/10

Bangladesh won by 6 wickets

Completed

4th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(50)
428/5
Sri Lanka
(44.5)
326/10

South Africa won by 102 runs.

Completed

5th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(41.2)
201/4
Australia
(49.3)
199/10

India won by 6 wickets

Completed

6th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(50)
322/7
Netherlands
(46.3)
223/10

New Zealand won by 99 runs.

Completed

7th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(50)
364/9
Bangladesh
(48.2)
227/10

England won by 137 runs.

Completed

8th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(48.2)
345/4
Sri Lanka
(50)
344/9

Pakistan won by 6 wickets

Completed

9th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(35)
273/2
Afghanistan
(50)
272/8

India won by 8 wickets

Completed

10th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(40.5)
177/10
South Africa
(50)
311/7

South Africa won by 134 runs.

Completed

11th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(42.5)
248/2
Bangladesh
(50)
245/9

New Zealand won by 8 wickets

Completed

12th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(30.3)
192/3
Pakistan
(42.5)
191/10

India won by 7 wickets

Completed

13th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(40.3)
215/10
Afghanistan
(49.5)
284/10

Afghanistan won by 69 runs.

Completed

14th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(35.2)
215/5
Sri Lanka
(43.3)
209/10

Australia won by 5 wickets

Completed

15th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(42.5)
207/10
Netherlands
(43)
245/8

Netherlands won by 38 runs.

Completed

16th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(50)
288/6
Afghanistan
(34.4)
139/10

New Zealand won by 149 runs.

Completed

17th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(41.3)
261/3
Bangladesh
(50)
256/8

India won by 7 wickets

Completed

18th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(50)
367/9
Pakistan
(45.3)
305/10

Australia won by 62 runs.

Completed

19th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Netherlands
(49.4)
262/10
Sri Lanka
(48.2)
263/5

Sri Lanka won by 5 wickets

Completed

20th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(22)
170/10
South Africa
(50)
399/7

South Africa won by 229 runs.

Completed

21st Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(48)
274/6
New Zealand
(50)
273/10

India won by 4 wickets

Completed

22nd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(50)
282/7
Afghanistan
(49)
286/2

Afghanistan won by 8 wickets

Completed

23rd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(50)
382/5
Bangladesh
(46.4)
233/10

South Africa won by 149 runs.

Completed

24th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(50)
399/8
Netherlands
(21)
90/10

Australia won by 309 runs.

Completed

25th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(33.2)
156/10
Sri Lanka
(25.4)
160/2

Sri Lanka won by 8 wickets

Completed

26th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(46.4)
270/10
South Africa
(47.2)
271/9

South Africa won by 1 wicket

Completed

27th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(49.2)
388/10
New Zealand
(50)
383/9

Australia won by 5 runs.

Completed

28th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Netherlands
(50)
229/10
Bangladesh
(42.2)
142/10

Netherlands won by 87 runs.

Completed

29th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
229/9
England
(34.5)
129/10

India won by 100 runs.

Completed

30th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Afghanistan
(45.2)
242/3
Sri Lanka
(49.3)
241/10

Afghanistan won by 7 wickets

Completed

31st Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(32.3)
205/3
Bangladesh
(45.1)
204/10

Pakistan won by 7 wickets

Completed

32nd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(35.3)
167/10
South Africa
(50)
357/4

South Africa won by 190 runs.

Completed

33rd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
357/8
Sri Lanka
(19.4)
55/10

India won by 302 runs.

Completed

34th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Netherlands
(46.3)
179/10
Afghanistan
(31.3)
181/3

Afghanistan won by 7 wickets

Completed

35th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(50)
401/6
Pakistan
(25.3)
200/1

Pakistan won by 21 runs (DLS method)

Completed

36th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(48.1)
253/10
Australia
(49.3)
286/10

Australia won by 33 runs.

Completed

37th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
326/5
South Africa
(27.1)
83/10

India won by 243 runs.

Completed

38th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Bangladesh
(41.1)
282/7
Sri Lanka
(49.3)
279/10

Bangladesh won by 3 wickets

Completed

39th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(46.5)
293/7
Afghanistan
(50)
291/5

Australia won by 3 wickets

Completed

40th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(50)
339/9
Netherlands
(37.2)
179/10

England won by 160 runs.

Completed

41st Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(23.2)
172/5
Sri Lanka
(46.4)
171/10

New Zealand won by 5 wickets

Completed

42nd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(47.3)
247/5
Afghanistan
(50)
244/10

South Africa won by 5 wickets

Completed

43rd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(44.4)
307/2
Bangladesh
(50)
306/8

Australia won by 8 wickets

Completed

44th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(50)
337/9
Pakistan
(43.3)
244/10

England won by 93 runs.

Completed

45th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
410/4
Netherlands
(47.5)
250/10

India won by 160 runs.

Completed

1st Semi-Final (1st v 4th)

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
397/4
New Zealand
(48.5)
327/10

India won by 70 runs.

Completed

2nd Semi-Final (2nd v 3rd)

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(49.4)
212/10
Australia
(47.2)
215/7

Australia won by 3 wickets

Scheduled

Final

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(-)
-
Australia
(-)
-

Starts at 14:00 local time

Cricket News

ODI World Cup 2023: I Hope They Don’t Have A Bad Game – Harbhajan Singh Wishes Indian Team To Continue Their Dream Run

author tag icon
Avinash T
calander icon

Nov 6, 2023 at 1:30 PM

ODI World Cup 2023: I Hope They Don&#8217;t Have A Bad Game &#8211; Harbhajan Singh Wishes Indian Team To Continue Their Dream Run

Indian World Cup winner Harbhajan Singh believes that India are on the right track to winning the ODI World Cup 2023 on home soil and downplayed comparisons of the present Indian team to the formidable Australian teams of the 2000s after the team hammering South Africa side by 243 runs.

The Men in Blue has won all eight matches in the tournament while demonstrating their ruthlessness with both bat and the ball giving no real chance for the opponents at any game. For the third time in a row, India is guaranteed to top the ODI World Cup 2023 points table in the 50-over competition and would be keen to continue their fine form going forward.

Speaking to India Today, Harbhajan Singh was asked if the current Indian team was any different from the formidable Australian team of the 2000s.

He thinks that Australia has been a fantastic team over the years, winning World Cups after World Cups and overwhelming their opponents. He also thinks that India is poised to do something special in the home World Cup and hopes that the players will continue to play well in the major tournament.

“See, that Australian team was a very, very good side, the top side which showed in their performance. They didn’t lose a single game in that particular year. Also, in the previous year as well.

“They won 3 consecutive World Cups. Team India as well, they are on the same path, if you look from the top to the bottom, you will see match-winners. People have won games on their own for India,” Harbhajan Singh said.

Harbhajan Singh
Harbhajan Singh Credits: Twitter

“I hope this will continue, I am keeping my fingers crossed. I hope they don’t have a bad game when it requires, you want everyone to put everything online. We don’t want to put any nazar (evil eye).

“They look like a very aggressive bunch of guys when it comes to batting and bowling. It actually makes us feel very proud. Bowlers are winning games, I am very happy,” Harbhajan Singh added.

India has tied their record of winning the most World Cup games (8). They destroyed South Africa in Eden Gardens, just days after bowling Sri Lanka out for just 55 runs and Rohit Sharma-led side also made history by being the second team to bowl opponents out for less than 100 twice in a single World Cup.

The Team Like This Is Very Hard To Stop If They Play For Each Other – Robin Uthappa

Robin Uthappa feels that the Indian team has overcome the odds in the last six to eight months to come good in the ongoing World Cup. He also stated that the team has players who can beat any team in the world if they play to their full potential in the major tournament, and he thinks that if they stick together, it will be difficult for any team to stop them.

Indian Cricket Team
Indian Cricket Team Credits: Twitter

“Indian team were going through a lot of injuries six to eight months back and they were a lot of doubts but we also we knew when these guys are picked and played to their potentially there are world-beating side and that’s what was experienced through this tournament and the team like this is very hard to stop if they play for each other and they are playing together as a unit,” Robin Uthappa said.

Many fireworks were expected for the top-of-the-table match at Eden Gardens, which was considered to be India’s real test before they advanced to the semifinal. However, India dominated another lopsided match in which South Africa displayed complete incompetence in the face of the Indian attack.

Tagged:

2023 ODI World Cup

Harbhajan Singh

India National Cricket Team

Robin Uthappa

