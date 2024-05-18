RCB vs CSK Dream11 Prediction: Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) will be taking on each other in the 68th game of the ongoing Indian Premier League 2024 (IPL 2024). The match is scheduled to be played at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Saturday (May 18).

This article will provide everything you need about the IPL 2024 match between RCB and CSK. You’ll get the RCB vs CSK Dream11 prediction, match preview, points table update, head-to-head comparison, match details, weather and pitch report, fantasy cricket stats and our RCB vs CSK match prediction.

RCB vs CSK: Match Preview:

Not many would have predicted such an ending to the league stage of the ongoing IPL 2024 after RCB lost seven of their first eight games. RCB’s chances of making it to the playoffs looked dead and buried as they lost game after game before turning things around in a spectacular fashion.

The Faf du Plessis-led side forced its way into the playoffs race by winning five games in a row. With nothing much to lose, RCB played with freedom and got the rewards for it. Unlike those games, RCB have a lot to lose now and it could impact their approach against CSK.

With a place in the playoffs at stake, it would be interesting to see whether RCB play with the same freedom that has earned them five wins in a row or take a cautious approach. The equation for RCB is also a bit complicated. A win will not be enough for them to qualify and they will have to win by a good margin to have a better net run-rate than CSK and replace them at the fourth spot.

For CSK, the equation is quite straightforward. A win will be enough for them to take them through. They can qualify even if they lost the game but only if they manage to maintain a better net run-rate than RCB.

IPL 2024 points table:

With seven wins and six defeats, CSK are currently at the fourth spot in the points table while RCB are seventh with six wins and seven losses.

Teams Mat Won Lost Tied NR Pts NRR Kolkata Knight Riders (Q) 13 9 3 0 1 19 1.428 Rajasthan Royals (Q) 13 8 5 0 0 16 0.273 Sunrisers Hyderabad (Q) 13 7 5 0 1 15 0.406 Chennai Super Kings 13 7 6 0 0 14 0.528 Delhi Capitals (E) 14 7 7 0 0 14 -0.377 Lucknow Super Giants (E) 14 7 7 0 0 14 -0.667 Royal Challengers Bengaluru 13 6 7 0 0 12 0.387 Gujarat Titans (E) 14 5 7 0 2 12 -1.063 Punjab Kings (E) 13 5 8 0 0 10 -0.347 Mumbai Indians (E) 14 4 10 0 0 8 -0.318

RCB vs CSK: Journey in IPL 2024 so far:

RCB:

1st match: Lost against Chennai Super Kings by six wickets.

Lost against Chennai Super Kings by six wickets. 2nd match: Beat Punjab Kings by six wickets.

Beat Punjab Kings by six wickets. 3rd match: Lost against Kolkata Knight Riders by seven wickets.

Lost against Kolkata Knight Riders by seven wickets. 4th match: Lost against Lucknow Super Giants by 28 runs.

Lost against Lucknow Super Giants by 28 runs. 5th match: Lost against Rajasthan Royals by six wickets.

Lost against Rajasthan Royals by six wickets. 6th match: Lost against Mumbai Indians by seven wickets.

Lost against Mumbai Indians by seven wickets. 7th match: Lost against Sunrisers Hyderabad by 25 runs.

Lost against Sunrisers Hyderabad by 25 runs. 8th match: Lost against Kolkata Knight Riders by one run.

Lost against Kolkata Knight Riders by one run. 9th match: Beat Sunrisers Hyderabad by 35 runs.

Beat Sunrisers Hyderabad by 35 runs. 10th match: Beat Gujarat Titans by nine wickets.

Beat Gujarat Titans by nine wickets. 11th match: Beat Gujarat Titans by four wickets.

Beat Gujarat Titans by four wickets. 12th match: Beat Punjab Kings by 60 runs.

Beat Punjab Kings by 60 runs. 13th match: Beat Delhi Capitals by 47 runs.

CSK:

1st match: Beat Royal Challengers Bengaluru by six wickets.

Beat Royal Challengers Bengaluru by six wickets. 2nd match: Beat Gujarat Titans by 63 runs.

Beat Gujarat Titans by 63 runs. 3rd match: Lost against Delhi Capitals by 20 runs.

Lost against Delhi Capitals by 20 runs. 4th match: Lost against Sunrisers Hyderabad by six wickets.

Lost against Sunrisers Hyderabad by six wickets. 5th match: Beat Kolkata Knight Riders by seven wickets.

Beat Kolkata Knight Riders by seven wickets. 6th match: Beat Mumbai Indians by 20 runs.

Beat Mumbai Indians by 20 runs. 7th match: Lost against Lucknow Super Giants by eight wickets.

Lost against Lucknow Super Giants by eight wickets. 8th match: Lost against Lucknow Super Giants by six wickets.

Lost against Lucknow Super Giants by six wickets. 9th match: Beat Sunrisers Hyderabad by 78 runs.

Beat Sunrisers Hyderabad by 78 runs. 10th match: Lost against Punjab Kings by seven wickets.

Lost against Punjab Kings by seven wickets. 11th match: Beat Punjab Kings by 28 runs.

Beat Punjab Kings by 28 runs. 12th match: Lost against Gujarat Titans by 35 runs.

Lost against Gujarat Titans by 35 runs. 13th match: Beat Rajasthan Royals by 11 wickets.

RCB vs CSK: Match info:

Article Title RCB vs CSK Dream11 Prediction Match Played Between Royal Challengers Bengaluru & Chennai Super Kings Series name IPL 2024 Date 18-May-24 Category RCB vs CSK Dream11 Prediction Stadium M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru Where to Watch on TV Star Sports Where to Watch Online/Live Streaming JioCinema

RCB vs CSK Head To Head record:

RCB CSK 32 Matches played 32 10 Won 21 21 Lost 10 01 No Result 01

Here is the venue-wise result between RCB and CSK:

Ground Chennai Super Kings Royal Challengers Bengaluru No Result Total MA Chidambaram Stadium 8 1 0 9 M Chinnaswamy Stadium 5 4 1 10 Kingsmead 0 1 0 1 St George’s Park 1 0 0 1 Wanderers Stadium 0 1 0 1 Wankhede Stadium 2 0 0 2 Sharjah Cricket Stadium 1 0 0 1 Dubai International Cricket Stadium 1 1 0 2 Dr DY Patil Sports Academy 1 0 0 1 Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium 1 1 0 2 JSCA International Stadium Complex 1 1 0 2 Overall 21 10 1 32

RCB vs CSK Weather Report & Pitch Report:

RCB vs CSK Weather Report & Pitch Report: Temperature 24°C Weather Forecast Precipitation Pitch Behaviour Batting-friendly Best Suited To Pace Average 1st innings score 299

RCB Squad:

Faf du Plessis(c), Virat Kohli, Rajat Patidar, Glenn Maxwell, Cameron Green, Mahipal Lomror, Dinesh Karthik(w), Karn Sharma, Mohammed Siraj, Lockie Ferguson, Yash Dayal, Swapnil Singh, Anuj Rawat, Suyash Prabhudessai, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Himanshu Sharma, Mayank Dagar, Manoj Bhandage, Tom Curran, Alzarri Joseph, Akash Deep, Saurav Chauhan, Rajan Kumar

CSK squad:

Rachin Ravindra, Ruturaj Gaikwad(c), Daryl Mitchell, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni(w), Shardul Thakur, Tushar Deshpande, Simarjeet Singh, Maheesh Theekshana, Ajinkya Rahane, Sameer Rizvi, Prashant Solanki, Ajay Jadav Mandal, Mukesh Choudhary, Mitchell Santner, Richard Gleeson, RS Hangargekar, Shaik Rasheed, Nishant Sindhu, Aravelly Avanish

RCB vs CSK Playing 11 for Today Match:

Here are the playing XI of RCB vs CSK for the 68th match of IPL 2024:

RCB Playing XI:

Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis (c), Rajat Patidar, Glenn Maxwell, Cameron Green, Mahipal Lomror, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Swapnil Singh, Karn Sharma, Lockie Ferguson, Mohammed Siraj

Impact Sub: Yash Dayal

CSK Playing XI:

Ruturaj Gaikwad (c), Rachin Ravindra, Daryl Mitchell, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni (wk), Shardul Thakur, Tushar Deshpande, Mitchell Santner/Richard Gleeson, Simarjeet Singh, Maheesh Theekshana

Impact Sub: Sameer Rizvi

Most runs and wickets for RCB and CSK in IPL 2024:

Most runs for RCB in IPL 2024 Virat Kohli – 661 runs Most wickets for RCB in IPL 2024 Yash Dayal – 13 wickets Most runs for CSK in IPL 2024 Ruturaj Gaikwad – 583 runs Most wickets for CSK in IPL 2024 Tushar Deshpande – 16 wickets

RCB vs CSK Dream11 Prediction Today Match: Captain choices:

Faf du Plessis: Faf du Plessis will absolutely love to score big as he will have a point to prove against his former team. The RCB skipper has looked in good touch this season although the big scores have not really come consistently. He will be looking to score big in the do-or-die clash.

Faf du Plessis will absolutely love to score big as he will have a point to prove against his former team. The RCB skipper has looked in good touch this season although the big scores have not really come consistently. He will be looking to score big in the do-or-die clash. Ravindra Jadeja: Ravindra Jadeja is one of the most experienced players in the CSK camp and the onus will be on him to deliver with both bat and ball. He has scored 225 runs and picked up 8 wickets so far.

Top Picks for RCB vs CSK Fantasy Cricket Tips:

Virat Kohli: There are very few players in the world who are as consistent as Virat Kohli in high-pressure games. RCB will be hoping that their talismanic batter delivers again. Kohli is currently the leading run-scorer in the IPL, having scored 661 runs so far.

There are very few players in the world who are as consistent as Virat Kohli in high-pressure games. RCB will be hoping that their talismanic batter delivers again. Kohli is currently the leading run-scorer in the IPL, having scored 661 runs so far. Ruturaj Gaikwad: Ruturaj Gaikwad has led CSK from the very front this season. Only Kohli has scored more runs than him in IPL 2024. With his team standing on the verge of qualification, Gaikwad will be eyeing another good outing.

Budget Picks for RCB vs CSK Fantasy Cricket Tips:

Shardul Thakur: Shardul Thakur is one of the most experienced pacer in the CSK team at present and the team will be having high hopes from him. Thakur is yet to fire with the ball this year as he has picked up a modest 3 wickets.

Shardul Thakur is one of the most experienced pacer in the CSK team at present and the team will be having high hopes from him. Thakur is yet to fire with the ball this year as he has picked up a modest 3 wickets. Yash Dayal: Yash Dayal has picked up an impressive 13 wickets so far. The left-arm pacer has impressed one and all with his ability to pick wickets at crucial times. RCB will be hoping he continues his fine form against CSK as well.

RCB vs CSK Dream11 Team for Today match – 1

Wicketkeeper Dinesh Karthik Batsmen Faf du Plessis (c) Virat Kohli Ruturaj Gaikwad Rachin Ravindra Daryl Mitchell Allrounders Glenn Maxwell Ravindra Jadeja Bowlers Yash Dayal Tushar Deshpande (vc) Simarjeet Singh

RCB vs CSK Dream11 team for Today Match – 2

Wicketkeeper Dinesh Karthik Batsmen Faf du Plessis Virat Kohli Ruturaj Gaikwad Rajat Patidar (vc) Daryl Mitchell Allrounders Glenn Maxwell Ravindra Jadeja (c) Cameron Green Bowlers Shardul Thakur Simarjeet Singh

RCB vs CSK Match Prediction Today:

The momentum is firmly with RCB and they will start the game as favourites. Although CSK have traditionally dominated this fixture, RCB are expected to beat them this time.