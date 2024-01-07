A Minor Adjustment Is Necessary In Saim Ayub’s Technique – Misbah-ul-Haq Highlights Technical Flaw in Pakistan’s Young Opener

sportzwiki logo
home_ic

Home

football_ic

Football

wwe_ic

WWE

e_sports_ic

Esports

home_ic
hamburger_ic
ICC World Cup
Completed

1st Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(50)
282/9
New Zealand
(36.2)
283/1

New Zealand won by 9 wickets

Completed

2nd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(49)
286/10
Netherlands
(41)
205/10

Pakistan won by 81 runs.

Completed

3rd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Bangladesh
(34.4)
158/4
Afghanistan
(37.2)
156/10

Bangladesh won by 6 wickets

Completed

4th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(50)
428/5
Sri Lanka
(44.5)
326/10

South Africa won by 102 runs.

Completed

5th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(41.2)
201/4
Australia
(49.3)
199/10

India won by 6 wickets

Completed

6th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(50)
322/7
Netherlands
(46.3)
223/10

New Zealand won by 99 runs.

Completed

7th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(50)
364/9
Bangladesh
(48.2)
227/10

England won by 137 runs.

Completed

8th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(48.2)
345/4
Sri Lanka
(50)
344/9

Pakistan won by 6 wickets

Completed

9th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(35)
273/2
Afghanistan
(50)
272/8

India won by 8 wickets

Completed

10th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(40.5)
177/10
South Africa
(50)
311/7

South Africa won by 134 runs.

Completed

11th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(42.5)
248/2
Bangladesh
(50)
245/9

New Zealand won by 8 wickets

Completed

12th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(30.3)
192/3
Pakistan
(42.5)
191/10

India won by 7 wickets

Completed

13th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(40.3)
215/10
Afghanistan
(49.5)
284/10

Afghanistan won by 69 runs.

Completed

14th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(35.2)
215/5
Sri Lanka
(43.3)
209/10

Australia won by 5 wickets

Completed

15th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(42.5)
207/10
Netherlands
(43)
245/8

Netherlands won by 38 runs.

Completed

16th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(50)
288/6
Afghanistan
(34.4)
139/10

New Zealand won by 149 runs.

Completed

17th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(41.3)
261/3
Bangladesh
(50)
256/8

India won by 7 wickets

Completed

18th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(50)
367/9
Pakistan
(45.3)
305/10

Australia won by 62 runs.

Completed

19th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Netherlands
(49.4)
262/10
Sri Lanka
(48.2)
263/5

Sri Lanka won by 5 wickets

Completed

20th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(22)
170/10
South Africa
(50)
399/7

South Africa won by 229 runs.

Completed

21st Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(48)
274/6
New Zealand
(50)
273/10

India won by 4 wickets

Completed

22nd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(50)
282/7
Afghanistan
(49)
286/2

Afghanistan won by 8 wickets

Completed

23rd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(50)
382/5
Bangladesh
(46.4)
233/10

South Africa won by 149 runs.

Completed

24th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(50)
399/8
Netherlands
(21)
90/10

Australia won by 309 runs.

Completed

25th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(33.2)
156/10
Sri Lanka
(25.4)
160/2

Sri Lanka won by 8 wickets

Completed

26th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(46.4)
270/10
South Africa
(47.2)
271/9

South Africa won by 1 wicket

Completed

27th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(49.2)
388/10
New Zealand
(50)
383/9

Australia won by 5 runs.

Completed

28th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Netherlands
(50)
229/10
Bangladesh
(42.2)
142/10

Netherlands won by 87 runs.

Completed

29th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
229/9
England
(34.5)
129/10

India won by 100 runs.

Completed

30th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Afghanistan
(45.2)
242/3
Sri Lanka
(49.3)
241/10

Afghanistan won by 7 wickets

Completed

31st Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(32.3)
205/3
Bangladesh
(45.1)
204/10

Pakistan won by 7 wickets

Completed

32nd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(35.3)
167/10
South Africa
(50)
357/4

South Africa won by 190 runs.

Completed

33rd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
357/8
Sri Lanka
(19.4)
55/10

India won by 302 runs.

Completed

34th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Netherlands
(46.3)
179/10
Afghanistan
(31.3)
181/3

Afghanistan won by 7 wickets

Completed

35th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(50)
401/6
Pakistan
(25.3)
200/1

Pakistan won by 21 runs (DLS method)

Completed

36th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(48.1)
253/10
Australia
(49.3)
286/10

Australia won by 33 runs.

Completed

37th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
326/5
South Africa
(27.1)
83/10

India won by 243 runs.

Completed

38th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Bangladesh
(41.1)
282/7
Sri Lanka
(49.3)
279/10

Bangladesh won by 3 wickets

Completed

39th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(46.5)
293/7
Afghanistan
(50)
291/5

Australia won by 3 wickets

Completed

40th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(50)
339/9
Netherlands
(37.2)
179/10

England won by 160 runs.

Completed

41st Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(23.2)
172/5
Sri Lanka
(46.4)
171/10

New Zealand won by 5 wickets

Completed

42nd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(47.3)
247/5
Afghanistan
(50)
244/10

South Africa won by 5 wickets

Completed

43rd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(44.4)
307/2
Bangladesh
(50)
306/8

Australia won by 8 wickets

Completed

44th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(50)
337/9
Pakistan
(43.3)
244/10

England won by 93 runs.

Completed

45th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
410/4
Netherlands
(47.5)
250/10

India won by 160 runs.

Completed

1st Semi-Final (1st v 4th)

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
397/4
New Zealand
(48.5)
327/10

India won by 70 runs.

Completed

2nd Semi-Final (2nd v 3rd)

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(49.4)
212/10
Australia
(47.2)
215/7

Australia won by 3 wickets

Completed

Final

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
240/10
Australia
(43)
241/4

Australia won by 6 wickets

  • Home /
  • Cricket /
  • A Minor Adjustment Is Necessary In Saim Ayub’s Technique – Misbah-ul-Haq Highlights Technical Flaw in Pakistan’s Young Opener

All

Cricket News

A Minor Adjustment Is Necessary In Saim Ayub’s Technique – Misbah-ul-Haq Highlights Technical Flaw in Pakistan’s Young Opener

author tag icon
Avinash T
calander icon

Jan 7, 2024 at 12:02 PM

A Minor Adjustment Is Necessary In Saim Ayub&#8217;s Technique &#8211; Misbah-ul-Haq Highlights Technical Flaw in Pakistan&#8217;s Young Opener

Former Pakistan coach Misbah-ul-Haq pointed out a flaw in Saim Ayub’s batting technique after his Test debut against Australia in Sydney. Cricket fans have been anticipating Saim Ayub’s international debut in test cricket for quite some time, given his exploits in domestic cricket.

With Imam falling short of expectations, the team management has emphasized a shift toward playing positive cricket as they handed Saim Ayub a debut in the 3rd test. The 21-year-old made his T20I debut in March of the previous year and has had a strong List A season for Karachi. However, the left-handed opener fell short of the expectations in his first game in red-ball cricket.

Speaking on his social media handle, Misbah-ul-Haq lauded Saim Ayub’s talent while emphasising the need for a modest improvement in his technique, notably correcting his front leg movement, and feels that his dismissal hinted at a similar concern about his batting approach.

“He displayed excellent temperament, attacking the Australian bowlers during his brief innings. It seems he can assert dominance over the opposition and perform consistently for Pakistan,” Misbah-ul-Haq said.

Mishab ul Haq
Misbah-ul-Haq Credits: Twitter

“A minor adjustment is necessary in Ayub’s technique concerning the fuller deliveries from both pacers and spinners, as his front leg tends to move across slightly, potentially causing issues. His dismissal hints at a similar concern,” Misbah-ul-Haq added.

During the Pakistan Super League 2023, the opener impressed selectors by scoring 341 runs. In his limited career, he has already drawn comparisons to his idol Saeed Anward, as he is likewise a left-handed opener who enjoys playing flashy strokes.

Pakistani stalwarts such as Misbah-ul-Haq and Shoaib Malik have rated him higher, as he has the potential to be a game-changer for his country.

The Men In Green’s terrible form in Australia continued as they lost their 17th consecutive Test since their last victory in the country in 1995. The hosts won the first two Tests, which were held in Perth and Melbourne, before gaining victory in Sydney.

Pakistan was consistently on the wrong end of crucial moments with enormous changes of momentum throughout the series, most particularly in the last two Tests. The series included a few highlights for the Men in Green, with Aamer Jamal and Mohammad Rizwan turning up impressive performances in new circumstances.

Tagged:

Misbah-ul-Haq

Pakistan National Cricket Team

Saim Ayub

Related Article
A Minor Adjustment Is Necessary In Saim Ayub&#8217;s Technique &#8211; Misbah-ul-Haq Highlights Technical Flaw in Pakistan&#8217;s Young Opener
A Minor Adjustment Is Necessary In Saim Ayub’s Technique – Misbah-ul-Haq Highlights Technical Flaw in Pakistan’s Young Opener

Jan 7, 2024, 12:02 PM

ODI World Cup 2023: He Was Not Trusting The Other Batters And It Got Difficult &#8211; Misbah-Ul-Haq On KL Rahul&#8217;s Defensive Batting Approach
ODI World Cup 2023: He Was Not Trusting The Other Batters And It Got Difficult – Misbah-Ul-Haq On KL Rahul’s Defensive Batting Approach

Nov 21, 2023, 4:31 PM

ODI World Cup 2023: Having A Pool Of Players Is Going To Be Most Important &#8211; Shoaib Malik Highlights The Difference Between India And Pakistan
ODI World Cup 2023: Having A Pool Of Players Is Going To Be Most Important – Shoaib Malik Highlights The Difference Between India And Pakistan

Nov 11, 2023, 2:08 PM

ODI World Cup 2023: Misbah-ul-Haq Names Two Young Pakistan Spinners Like Kuldeep Yadav And Tabraiz Shamsi
ODI World Cup 2023: Misbah-ul-Haq Names Two Young Pakistan Spinners Like Kuldeep Yadav And Tabraiz Shamsi

Oct 30, 2023, 3:25 PM

ODI World Cup 2023: We Suggested Keeping Abrar Ahmed In The Squad Keeping In Mind&#8230; &#8211; Misbah-ul-Haq On Pakistan&#8217;s Spin Bowling Woes
ODI World Cup 2023: We Suggested Keeping Abrar Ahmed In The Squad Keeping In Mind… – Misbah-ul-Haq On Pakistan’s Spin Bowling Woes

Oct 25, 2023, 3:57 PM

ODI World Cup 2023: Rohit Sharma Was A Different Beast Altogether &#8211; Wasim Akram Fires Warning To Bowlers About Indian Skipper&#8217;s Form
ODI World Cup 2023: Rohit Sharma Was A Different Beast Altogether – Wasim Akram Fires Warning To Bowlers About Indian Skipper’s Form

Oct 14, 2023, 12:49 PM

TOP TEAMS
TOP PLAYERS
TOP SERIES
QUICK LINKS
© 2017-23 Sportzwiki Media Pvt Ltd (OPC). All Rights reserved.
Online Privacy Policy