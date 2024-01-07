A Minor Adjustment Is Necessary In Saim Ayub’s Technique – Misbah-ul-Haq Highlights Technical Flaw in Pakistan’s Young Opener

Former Pakistan coach Misbah-ul-Haq pointed out a flaw in Saim Ayub’s batting technique after his Test debut against Australia in Sydney. Cricket fans have been anticipating Saim Ayub’s international debut in test cricket for quite some time, given his exploits in domestic cricket.

With Imam falling short of expectations, the team management has emphasized a shift toward playing positive cricket as they handed Saim Ayub a debut in the 3rd test. The 21-year-old made his T20I debut in March of the previous year and has had a strong List A season for Karachi. However, the left-handed opener fell short of the expectations in his first game in red-ball cricket.

Speaking on his social media handle, Misbah-ul-Haq lauded Saim Ayub’s talent while emphasising the need for a modest improvement in his technique, notably correcting his front leg movement, and feels that his dismissal hinted at a similar concern about his batting approach.

“He displayed excellent temperament, attacking the Australian bowlers during his brief innings. It seems he can assert dominance over the opposition and perform consistently for Pakistan,” Misbah-ul-Haq said.

“A minor adjustment is necessary in Ayub’s technique concerning the fuller deliveries from both pacers and spinners, as his front leg tends to move across slightly, potentially causing issues. His dismissal hints at a similar concern,” Misbah-ul-Haq added.

During the Pakistan Super League 2023, the opener impressed selectors by scoring 341 runs. In his limited career, he has already drawn comparisons to his idol Saeed Anward, as he is likewise a left-handed opener who enjoys playing flashy strokes.

Pakistani stalwarts such as Misbah-ul-Haq and Shoaib Malik have rated him higher, as he has the potential to be a game-changer for his country.

The Men In Green’s terrible form in Australia continued as they lost their 17th consecutive Test since their last victory in the country in 1995. The hosts won the first two Tests, which were held in Perth and Melbourne, before gaining victory in Sydney.

Pakistan was consistently on the wrong end of crucial moments with enormous changes of momentum throughout the series, most particularly in the last two Tests. The series included a few highlights for the Men in Green, with Aamer Jamal and Mohammad Rizwan turning up impressive performances in new circumstances.