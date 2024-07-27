Darby Allin has been on a winning streak and he will be going after the world title at the upcoming AEW Grand Slam 2024 episode. Just two days after securing a big win on behalf of Team AEW against Team Elite at the Blood & Guts Match, he will be moving on to the singles title picture as the yearly stadium show approaches closer.

As seen on the latest episode of Rampage, Allin won the Royal Rampage battle royale on last night’s taped edition and thereby earned a shot at the AEW World Heavyweight Championship at the AEW Grand Slam 2024 Dynamite episode set for Wednesday, September 25.

Allin last eliminated Claudio Castagnoli of the Blackpool Combat Club to win the Royal Rampage and confirm his world championship shot at the AEW Grand Slam 2024 episode. Brian Cage and Jeff Jarrett were the other two members in the final four in the Royal Rampage match. Castagnoli eliminated Cage while Jarrett was eliminated by an interfering Hangman Adam Page.

This also marks the second consecutive Royal Rampage win for Allin. After winning the 2023 edition, he earned a TNT title shot at last year’s All Out pay-per-view. Brody King won the inaugural Royal Rampage edition in 2022 to get a shot at the-then Interim AEW World Champion Jon Moxley.

AEW Grand Slam 2024: Darby Allin to compete against Swerve or Danielson?

For the time being, the current AEW World Champion is Swerve Strickland and he is set to defend the title against 2024 Owen Hart Foundation tournament winner Bryan Danielson at the All In PPV show on August 25 at the Wembley Stadium. Allin should challenge the winner of this match at AEW Grand Slam 2024.

As announced during the latest bygone edition of Forbidden Door PPV show, last month the AEW Grand Slam 2024 episode of Dynamite was confirmed to return at the Arthur Ashe Stadium in Queens, New on Wednesday, September 25th. It will be a live stadium event alongside a two-hour Collision and a two-hour Rampage episode taping from that same venue during that week.

Previous reports suggested that the AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door 2024 PPV was initially scheduled from the Arthur Ashe Stadium but it was later moved to the UBS Arena. Later, the AEW Grand Slam headed back to its stomping grounds with its overall fourth edition.