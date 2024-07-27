CM Punk coming back to the WWE at the 2023 Survivor Series premium live event was a significant occurrence in the history of professional wrestling. WWE has recently touted this one to be the greatest return in history. While this should have kept him in a top position for a long time, his recent injury situation followed by some rumors has sparked speculation about his contract status with the company.

This came after WrestlePurists reported that CM Punk has reportedly been looking to restructure his contract with the WWE, expressing a desire to stay with the company, “forever”.

“I believe [his deal is for 3 years]. I can tell you right now that he is in the process of trying to get his deal restructured from a money and years standpoint,” the source mentioned.

In response to these rumors, CM Punk dropped an Ice-T quote on his Instagram story and thereby slammed the speculation of his contract status. PWInsider thereby provided an update by mentioning that the former champion is currently under contract with WWE until November 2026, excluding any injury-related extensions.

WWE initiated talks of contract renewal with CM Punk

Despite this existing agreement, WWE and CM Punk are said to be in talks to re-design the contract and it’s WWE who reportedly initiated these discussions so that they can secure a better deal. The ever-changing landscape of the business, involving social media numbers, and merchandise sales has been mentioned to be a part of their discussions,

“Any claims that the initial deal is coming up or that they signed a short-term deal and knew they would be discussing a new deal at this point, is 100% incorrect. We are told that WWE are the ones who approached Punk about working out a new deal. Multiple WWE sources confirmed they are seeking to lock in what was described as a ‘bigger’ deal.”

That being said, we should be seeing CM Punk in the WWE for the foreseeable future, as he seems satisfied with the overall situation and gets creatively engaged in the ongoing process. The Best in the World will return to in-ring competition at SummerSlam on August 3 in a match against Drew McIntyre, his first singles match in WWE in ten years with Seth “Freakin’” Rollins as the special guest referee.