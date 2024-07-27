The day before the 2024 Summerslam premium live event, WWE Smackdown will amp things up by delivering one final edition before the PLE, next week. It will be headlined by two championship matches one of which was originally speculated to be part of the PLE card, itself.

In the main event of the latest episode of WWE SmackDown, The Bloodline’s Jacob Fatu & Tama Tonga picked up a win in a Gauntlet Match to become the new number-one contenders to the WWE Tag Team Championships. The highlights from the gauntlet from this taped edition of the Friday night show go as follows,

– Apollo Crews & Baron Corbin defeated Legado Del Fantasma (Angel & Berto)

– The Street Profits (Montez Ford & Angelo Dawkins) defeated Apollo Crews & Baron Corbin

– The Street Profits defeated Pretty Deadly

– The Street Profits defeated The O.C. (Luke Gallows & Karl Anderson)

– The Bloodline (Tama Tonga & Tonga Loa) defeated The Street Profits to become the new challengers for the WWE Tag Team Titles

Originally, Tanga Loa was supposed to compete with Tama Tonga on WWE Smackdown in the gauntlet but Fatu replaced him amid an eye injury. Fatu also led his team to victory by pinning Ford after delivering a Samoan Drop to him followed by an inverted splash.

It was thereafter announced via a vignette that The Bloodline will challenge WWE Tag Team Champion DIY – Johnny Gargano and Tomasso Ciampa on next Friday’s episode of WWE SmackDown. Also, on the show, WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Alba Fyre & Isla Dawn will defend their titles against former champs Jade Cargill & Bianca Belair.

United States Champion Logan Paul will be there on WWE Smackdown in a homecoming segment just a night before he defends his title at Summerslam against LA Knight. This week, he attacked LA after his match against Santos Escobar.

WWE Smackdown August 2 episode match card

The August 2 episode of WWE Smackdown takes place at the Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in Cleveland, Ohio. The announced match card for the weekly episode goes as follows,

– WWE Tag Team Championship Match: DIY (Johnny Gargano & Tommaso Ciampa) (c) vs. The Bloodline (Jacob Fatu & Tama Tonga)

– WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship Match: Alba Fyre & Isla Dawn (c) vs. Bianca Belair & Jade Cargill

– Logan Paul’s homecoming segment